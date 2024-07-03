SectorElectronics
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹70.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.98
Day's High₹71.45
Day's Low₹68.65
52 Week's High₹105.08
52 Week's Low₹44.2
Book Value₹11.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)149.71
P/E24.84
EPS2.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.9
10.9
5.45
5.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.23
8.04
8.38
7.4
Net Worth
25.13
18.94
13.83
12.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.73
28.41
18.03
13.76
yoy growth (%)
-79.82
57.54
31.05
Raw materials
-2.54
-14.51
-8.17
-5.11
As % of sales
44.37
51.09
45.32
37.14
Employee costs
-1.24
-2.83
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
2.68
2.34
2.13
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.56
-0.22
-0.18
Tax paid
0.02
-0.63
-0.72
-0.79
Working capital
1.01
-0.14
4.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.82
57.54
31.05
Op profit growth
-124.38
18.28
0.05
EBIT growth
-111.85
5.76
11.7
Net profit growth
-116.01
25.95
21.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
37.96
44.89
19.71
8.95
31.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.96
44.89
19.71
8.95
31.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
1.08
0.6
0.92
0.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anirvan Partha Ghose
Chairman & Director
Ramakrishnan Krishnaraju Manden Kattil
Director
Rumeeta Anirvan Ghose
Independent Director
Suma Tushar Dalvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Mundra
Independent Director
Kanta Bokaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Pulz Electronics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pulz Electronics Private Limited on 25th July 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to change in name of the Company to Pulz Electronics Limited on 22nd March 2017. Company is promoted by Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose and Mr. Ramkrishna Krishnaraju Manden Kattil.The Company develops and manufactures high quality audio system and solution that capitalize on the emergence of new Co-Axial technology and line array based speaker systems for the cinema, Pro Audio, Studio and Home Audio Industries such as Co-Axial Surround Speaker, Hi Power and in wall Subwoofers, Hi Power Co-Axial Speakers etc. The Company has a manufacturing facilities base built over 40,000 sq ft. in the outskirts of Mumbai at Palghar, along with a large warehousing facility which is well stocked with off-the-shelf pulz products which enables ultra-fast turnaround times for projects that require equipment at a shorter notice.The Company has a wide array of products specifically designed to carter to object based and channel based futuristic immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTSX or Auro 3D.A dedicated teamof highly skilled professional worker which work relentlessly towards innovation, product development, precision assembly and stringent quality control. The Research and Development team at Pulz have created numerous path-breaking advances in audio technologies of which few examples
The Pulz Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd is ₹149.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pulz Electronics Ltd is 24.84 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pulz Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pulz Electronics Ltd is ₹44.2 and ₹105.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pulz Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.80%, 3 Years at 144.37%, 1 Year at 9.66%, 6 Month at 27.41%, 3 Month at -27.56% and 1 Month at 1.74%.
