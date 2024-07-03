iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pulz Electronics Ltd Share Price

68.65
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High71.45
  • 52 Wk High105.08
  • Prev. Close70.05
  • Day's Low68.65
  • 52 Wk Low 44.2
  • Turnover (lac)10.98
  • P/E24.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.52
  • EPS2.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)149.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pulz Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

0

Prev. Close

70.05

Turnover(Lac.)

10.98

Day's High

71.45

Day's Low

68.65

52 Week's High

105.08

52 Week's Low

44.2

Book Value

11.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

149.71

P/E

24.84

EPS

2.82

Divi. Yield

0

Pulz Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Pulz Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pulz Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 29.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pulz Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.9

10.9

5.45

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.23

8.04

8.38

7.4

Net Worth

25.13

18.94

13.83

12.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.73

28.41

18.03

13.76

yoy growth (%)

-79.82

57.54

31.05

Raw materials

-2.54

-14.51

-8.17

-5.11

As % of sales

44.37

51.09

45.32

37.14

Employee costs

-1.24

-2.83

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

2.68

2.34

2.13

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.56

-0.22

-0.18

Tax paid

0.02

-0.63

-0.72

-0.79

Working capital

1.01

-0.14

4.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.82

57.54

31.05

Op profit growth

-124.38

18.28

0.05

EBIT growth

-111.85

5.76

11.7

Net profit growth

-116.01

25.95

21.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

37.96

44.89

19.71

8.95

31.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.96

44.89

19.71

8.95

31.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

1.08

0.6

0.92

0.69

View Annually Results

Pulz Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pulz Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anirvan Partha Ghose

Chairman & Director

Ramakrishnan Krishnaraju Manden Kattil

Director

Rumeeta Anirvan Ghose

Independent Director

Suma Tushar Dalvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Mundra

Independent Director

Kanta Bokaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pulz Electronics Ltd

Summary

Pulz Electronics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pulz Electronics Private Limited on 25th July 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to change in name of the Company to Pulz Electronics Limited on 22nd March 2017. Company is promoted by Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose and Mr. Ramkrishna Krishnaraju Manden Kattil.The Company develops and manufactures high quality audio system and solution that capitalize on the emergence of new Co-Axial technology and line array based speaker systems for the cinema, Pro Audio, Studio and Home Audio Industries such as Co-Axial Surround Speaker, Hi Power and in wall Subwoofers, Hi Power Co-Axial Speakers etc. The Company has a manufacturing facilities base built over 40,000 sq ft. in the outskirts of Mumbai at Palghar, along with a large warehousing facility which is well stocked with off-the-shelf pulz products which enables ultra-fast turnaround times for projects that require equipment at a shorter notice.The Company has a wide array of products specifically designed to carter to object based and channel based futuristic immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTSX or Auro 3D.A dedicated teamof highly skilled professional worker which work relentlessly towards innovation, product development, precision assembly and stringent quality control. The Research and Development team at Pulz have created numerous path-breaking advances in audio technologies of which few examples
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pulz Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Pulz Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pulz Electronics Ltd is ₹149.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pulz Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pulz Electronics Ltd is 24.84 and 6.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pulz Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pulz Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pulz Electronics Ltd is ₹44.2 and ₹105.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pulz Electronics Ltd?

Pulz Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.80%, 3 Years at 144.37%, 1 Year at 9.66%, 6 Month at 27.41%, 3 Month at -27.56% and 1 Month at 1.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pulz Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pulz Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.66 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 29.86 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulz Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.