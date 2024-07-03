Summary

Pulz Electronics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pulz Electronics Private Limited on 25th July 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to change in name of the Company to Pulz Electronics Limited on 22nd March 2017. Company is promoted by Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose and Mr. Ramkrishna Krishnaraju Manden Kattil.The Company develops and manufactures high quality audio system and solution that capitalize on the emergence of new Co-Axial technology and line array based speaker systems for the cinema, Pro Audio, Studio and Home Audio Industries such as Co-Axial Surround Speaker, Hi Power and in wall Subwoofers, Hi Power Co-Axial Speakers etc. The Company has a manufacturing facilities base built over 40,000 sq ft. in the outskirts of Mumbai at Palghar, along with a large warehousing facility which is well stocked with off-the-shelf pulz products which enables ultra-fast turnaround times for projects that require equipment at a shorter notice.The Company has a wide array of products specifically designed to carter to object based and channel based futuristic immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTSX or Auro 3D.A dedicated teamof highly skilled professional worker which work relentlessly towards innovation, product development, precision assembly and stringent quality control. The Research and Development team at Pulz have created numerous path-breaking advances in audio technologies of which few examples

Read More