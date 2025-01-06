Pulz Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.35
2.68
2.34
2.13
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.56
-0.22
-0.18
Tax paid
0.02
-0.63
-0.72
-0.79
Working capital
1.01
-0.14
4.71
Other operating items
Operating
0.12
1.34
6.11
Capital expenditure
-0.6
1.72
0.35
Free cash flow
-0.47
3.06
6.46
Equity raised
15.45
14.92
7.19
Investing
0
0
0.01
Financing
-0.06
-1.91
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0.27
0
0
Net in cash
14.92
16.35
14.08
