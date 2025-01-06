iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pulz Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.65
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulz Electronics Ltd

Pulz Electronics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.35

2.68

2.34

2.13

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.56

-0.22

-0.18

Tax paid

0.02

-0.63

-0.72

-0.79

Working capital

1.01

-0.14

4.71

Other operating items

Operating

0.12

1.34

6.11

Capital expenditure

-0.6

1.72

0.35

Free cash flow

-0.47

3.06

6.46

Equity raised

15.45

14.92

7.19

Investing

0

0

0.01

Financing

-0.06

-1.91

0.42

Dividends paid

0

0.27

0

0

Net in cash

14.92

16.35

14.08

Pulz Electronics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulz Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.