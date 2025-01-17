iifl-logo-icon 1
Pulz Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

61.2
(-1.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.28

72.88

31.05

Op profit growth

-124.88

24.57

-0.19

EBIT growth

-111.07

10.98

11.46

Net profit growth

-115.14

32.03

21.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.63

8.81

12.23

16.05

EBIT margin

-3.55

9.22

14.37

16.89

Net profit margin

-3.62

6.87

9

9.73

RoCE

-2.4

23.48

31.39

RoNW

-0.62

4.81

6.33

RoA

-0.61

4.38

4.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.6

3.93

5.96

6.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.61

2.89

5.13

5.77

Book value per share

23.71

24.32

32.97

19.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8.13

1.39

1.51

P/CEPS

-3.02

1.89

1.75

P/B

0.2

0.22

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

12.55

0.73

3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

15.38

0

0

Tax payout

-7.39

-23.67

-30.71

-37.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

77.47

17.61

42.3

Inventory days

380.64

97.69

118.5

Creditor days

-149.44

-36.58

-34.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.9

-43.37

-10.47

-12.22

Net debt / equity

-0.18

-0.26

-0.15

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

3.45

-1.25

-0.63

0.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.82

-54.15

-45.32

-37.14

Employee costs

-14.51

-9.22

0

0

Other costs

-35.29

-27.8

-42.44

-46.8

