|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.28
72.88
31.05
Op profit growth
-124.88
24.57
-0.19
EBIT growth
-111.07
10.98
11.46
Net profit growth
-115.14
32.03
21.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.63
8.81
12.23
16.05
EBIT margin
-3.55
9.22
14.37
16.89
Net profit margin
-3.62
6.87
9
9.73
RoCE
-2.4
23.48
31.39
RoNW
-0.62
4.81
6.33
RoA
-0.61
4.38
4.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.6
3.93
5.96
6.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.61
2.89
5.13
5.77
Book value per share
23.71
24.32
32.97
19.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8.13
1.39
1.51
P/CEPS
-3.02
1.89
1.75
P/B
0.2
0.22
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
12.55
0.73
3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
15.38
0
0
Tax payout
-7.39
-23.67
-30.71
-37.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.47
17.61
42.3
Inventory days
380.64
97.69
118.5
Creditor days
-149.44
-36.58
-34.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9.9
-43.37
-10.47
-12.22
Net debt / equity
-0.18
-0.26
-0.15
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
3.45
-1.25
-0.63
0.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.82
-54.15
-45.32
-37.14
Employee costs
-14.51
-9.22
0
0
Other costs
-35.29
-27.8
-42.44
-46.8
