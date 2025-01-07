iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pulz Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulz Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.73

28.41

18.03

13.76

yoy growth (%)

-79.82

57.54

31.05

Raw materials

-2.54

-14.51

-8.17

-5.11

As % of sales

44.37

51.09

45.32

37.14

Employee costs

-1.24

-2.83

0

0

As % of sales

21.63

9.96

0

0

Other costs

-2.58

-8.44

-7.64

-6.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.11

29.73

42.41

46.8

Operating profit

-0.63

2.61

2.21

2.2

OPM

-11.12

9.2

12.26

16.05

Depreciation

-0.55

-0.56

-0.22

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.05

-0.24

-0.19

Other income

0.86

0.69

0.6

0.3

Profit before tax

-0.35

2.68

2.34

2.13

Taxes

0.02

-0.63

-0.72

-0.79

Tax rate

-6.8

-23.59

-30.64

-37.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.32

2.05

1.62

1.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.32

2.05

1.62

1.34

yoy growth (%)

-116.01

25.95

21.6

NPM

-5.73

7.22

9.03

9.73

Pulz Electronics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pulz Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.