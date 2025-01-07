Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.73
28.41
18.03
13.76
yoy growth (%)
-79.82
57.54
31.05
Raw materials
-2.54
-14.51
-8.17
-5.11
As % of sales
44.37
51.09
45.32
37.14
Employee costs
-1.24
-2.83
0
0
As % of sales
21.63
9.96
0
0
Other costs
-2.58
-8.44
-7.64
-6.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.11
29.73
42.41
46.8
Operating profit
-0.63
2.61
2.21
2.2
OPM
-11.12
9.2
12.26
16.05
Depreciation
-0.55
-0.56
-0.22
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.05
-0.24
-0.19
Other income
0.86
0.69
0.6
0.3
Profit before tax
-0.35
2.68
2.34
2.13
Taxes
0.02
-0.63
-0.72
-0.79
Tax rate
-6.8
-23.59
-30.64
-37.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.32
2.05
1.62
1.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.32
2.05
1.62
1.34
yoy growth (%)
-116.01
25.95
21.6
NPM
-5.73
7.22
9.03
9.73
