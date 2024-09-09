Company has decided to Conduct 19th Annual General Meeting on Monday,30th September 2024. Board has approved the Notice of AGM. Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)