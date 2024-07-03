Pulz Electronics Ltd Summary

Pulz Electronics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Pulz Electronics Private Limited on 25th July 2005. Subsequently, the Company converted into Public Limited Company, pursuant to change in name of the Company to Pulz Electronics Limited on 22nd March 2017. Company is promoted by Mr. Anirvan Partha Ghose and Mr. Ramkrishna Krishnaraju Manden Kattil.The Company develops and manufactures high quality audio system and solution that capitalize on the emergence of new Co-Axial technology and line array based speaker systems for the cinema, Pro Audio, Studio and Home Audio Industries such as Co-Axial Surround Speaker, Hi Power and in wall Subwoofers, Hi Power Co-Axial Speakers etc. The Company has a manufacturing facilities base built over 40,000 sq ft. in the outskirts of Mumbai at Palghar, along with a large warehousing facility which is well stocked with off-the-shelf pulz products which enables ultra-fast turnaround times for projects that require equipment at a shorter notice.The Company has a wide array of products specifically designed to carter to object based and channel based futuristic immersive audio formats like Dolby Atmos, DTSX or Auro 3D.A dedicated teamof highly skilled professional worker which work relentlessly towards innovation, product development, precision assembly and stringent quality control. The Research and Development team at Pulz have created numerous path-breaking advances in audio technologies of which few examples are Isotop, Isowave cinema system and Amplifiers with DPT (Dynamic Power Tracking).The Pulz facility is also designed to build customized products for special venue requirements, giving the Company a unique ability to provide the perfect solution for technically challenging projects and venues. The Engineering team at Pulz carefully analyzes venues for both sound and picture perfection and design solutions which meet international guidelines. From system configuration to installation to final optimum calibration, all stages, are monitored by the team. With thousands of cinema and audio installations in some of the leading chains, Pulz is one of the industry leaders with innovative products and advanced engineering skills.In November 2017, the Company came with a Public Issue of 7,26,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds aggregating Rs 3.92 Crore.In 2017-18, the Company launched the product, Isowave technology. In 2023, the Company partnered with PVR Inox to create AmpliX, a new audio technology which enhances the audio experience beyond what normal speakers can provide. It also launched the Status series which consists of Status Towers, Centre and Bookshelves.