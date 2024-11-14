Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

To consider allotment of fully-paid bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company in 1:1 This is to inform you that the 7th meeting of the Board of Directors of Pulz Electronics Limited for the financial year 2024-25 was held on 28th October, 2024, at the Corporate Office of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

1. To Approve appointment of M/s Bansi S. Mehta & Co. as a Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. To Approve Issue of Notice of EGM. 3. To Approve appointment of Scrutinizer for EGM 4. To Approve record date for allotment of bonus shares 5. Any Other Business Matter with the permission of Chair. Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Annpouncement Dated on: 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

To consider bonus and other business matters Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 04, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 1, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. and other business matters as mentioned in attachment. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

To consider other business matters. Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters PULZ : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 28, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024