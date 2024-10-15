|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Oct 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 14, 2024. Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:15/10/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 09, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results under reg 44 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|EGM
|18 Jul 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 18, 2024. Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 12, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/07/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 12, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Pulz Electronics Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 12, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
