SectorElectronics
Open₹614.25
Prev. Close₹585
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,337.34
Day's High₹614.25
Day's Low₹567.2
52 Week's High₹729.95
52 Week's Low₹240.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,205.84
P/E87.71
EPS6.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.01
2.91
0.7
0.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.69
32.39
19.69
20.76
Net Worth
51.7
35.3
20.39
21.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,082.8
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
627.6
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.5
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,119.75
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,383.4
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mukesh Jeram Vasani
Non Executive Director
Nirmal M. Vasani
Whole-time Director
Sharmilaben Lakhanbhai Bambhaniya
Whole-time Director
Ashwani Kumar Srivastava
Independent Director
Prerana S Bokil
Independent Director
Nischal Arvindbhai Sanghavi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Shah
Reports by Aimtron Electronics Ltd
Summary
Aimtron Electronics Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Aimtron Electronics Private Limited on April 19, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Aimtron Electronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Aimtron Electronics are engaged in providing products and solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services on high value precision engineering products. They provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) design and assembly to the manufacturing of complete electronic systems (Box Build), to certain domestic and global manufacturers located in India, United States of America, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico. There solutions primarily comprises of: (i) printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), (ii) any box build assemblies in addition to finding its application in battery management systems used in electrical vehicles (iii) design solutions offering end to end services. These ESDM products and services are essential for industrial automation, electric vehicle mobility, IoT and embedded systems, medtech and wearables, gaming, robotics etc. They provide monitoring and control various functions of machines to define, organize, and meet production objective
Read More
The Aimtron Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹590.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is ₹1205.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is 87.71 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aimtron Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is ₹240.1 and ₹729.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aimtron Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 131.18%, 6 Month at -7.39%, 3 Month at 33.58% and 1 Month at 5.26%.
