Summary

Aimtron Electronics Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Aimtron Electronics Private Limited on April 19, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Aimtron Electronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Aimtron Electronics are engaged in providing products and solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services on high value precision engineering products. They provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) design and assembly to the manufacturing of complete electronic systems (Box Build), to certain domestic and global manufacturers located in India, United States of America, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico. There solutions primarily comprises of: (i) printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), (ii) any box build assemblies in addition to finding its application in battery management systems used in electrical vehicles (iii) design solutions offering end to end services. These ESDM products and services are essential for industrial automation, electric vehicle mobility, IoT and embedded systems, medtech and wearables, gaming, robotics etc. They provide monitoring and control various functions of machines to define, organize, and meet production objective

