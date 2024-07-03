iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aimtron Electronics Ltd Share Price

590.7
(0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open614.25
  • Day's High614.25
  • 52 Wk High729.95
  • Prev. Close585
  • Day's Low567.2
  • 52 Wk Low 240.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,337.34
  • P/E87.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,205.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aimtron Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

614.25

Prev. Close

585

Turnover(Lac.)

1,337.34

Day's High

614.25

Day's Low

567.2

52 Week's High

729.95

52 Week's Low

240.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,205.84

P/E

87.71

EPS

6.67

Divi. Yield

0

Aimtron Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Aimtron Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aimtron Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.25%

Foreign: 71.25%

Indian: 0.04%

Non-Promoter- 3.28%

Institutions: 3.28%

Non-Institutions: 25.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aimtron Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.01

2.91

0.7

0.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.69

32.39

19.69

20.76

Net Worth

51.7

35.3

20.39

21.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aimtron Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,082.8

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

627.6

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.5

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,119.75

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,383.4

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aimtron Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mukesh Jeram Vasani

Non Executive Director

Nirmal M. Vasani

Whole-time Director

Sharmilaben Lakhanbhai Bambhaniya

Whole-time Director

Ashwani Kumar Srivastava

Independent Director

Prerana S Bokil

Independent Director

Nischal Arvindbhai Sanghavi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aimtron Electronics Ltd

Summary

Aimtron Electronics Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Aimtron Electronics Private Limited on April 19, 2011 with the Registrar of Companies, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Gujarat. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Aimtron Electronics Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 31, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Aimtron Electronics are engaged in providing products and solutions towards electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) services on high value precision engineering products. They provide product and solutions right from printed circuit board (PCB) design and assembly to the manufacturing of complete electronic systems (Box Build), to certain domestic and global manufacturers located in India, United States of America, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico. There solutions primarily comprises of: (i) printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), (ii) any box build assemblies in addition to finding its application in battery management systems used in electrical vehicles (iii) design solutions offering end to end services. These ESDM products and services are essential for industrial automation, electric vehicle mobility, IoT and embedded systems, medtech and wearables, gaming, robotics etc. They provide monitoring and control various functions of machines to define, organize, and meet production objective
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aimtron Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Aimtron Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹590.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aimtron Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is ₹1205.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aimtron Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is 87.71 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aimtron Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aimtron Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is ₹240.1 and ₹729.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aimtron Electronics Ltd?

Aimtron Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 131.18%, 6 Month at -7.39%, 3 Month at 33.58% and 1 Month at 5.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aimtron Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aimtron Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.30 %
Institutions - 3.29 %
Public - 25.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aimtron Electronics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.