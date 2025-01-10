iifl-logo-icon 1
Aimtron Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

586
(-1.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:36 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.01

2.91

0.7

0.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.69

32.39

19.69

20.76

Net Worth

51.7

35.3

20.39

21.44

Minority Interest

Debt

14.59

17.19

8.49

2.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.37

0.07

0

Total Liabilities

66.43

52.86

28.95

24.07

Fixed Assets

22.61

22.74

25.2

4.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.11

Networking Capital

39.67

29.47

2.88

11.72

Inventories

35.74

49.09

19.28

5.91

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.68

3.37

5.52

12.94

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.45

19.28

8.17

5.1

Sundry Creditors

-5.68

-6.37

-12.63

-3.85

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.52

-35.9

-17.46

-8.38

Cash

4.15

0.65

0.87

7.56

Total Assets

66.43

52.86

28.95

24.07

