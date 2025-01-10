Aimtron Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.01
2.91
0.7
0.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.69
32.39
19.69
20.76
Net Worth
51.7
35.3
20.39
21.44
Minority Interest
Debt
14.59
17.19
8.49
2.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.37
0.07
0
Total Liabilities
66.43
52.86
28.95
24.07
Fixed Assets
22.61
22.74
25.2
4.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.11
Networking Capital
39.67
29.47
2.88
11.72
Inventories
35.74
49.09
19.28
5.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.68
3.37
5.52
12.94
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.45
19.28
8.17
5.1
Sundry Creditors
-5.68
-6.37
-12.63
-3.85
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.52
-35.9
-17.46
-8.38
Cash
4.15
0.65
0.87
7.56
Total Assets
66.43
52.86
28.95
24.07
No Record Found
