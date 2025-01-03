Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
NIIT Ltd
192.7
|-5.80
|-2.92
|2611.27
|70.07
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
1.75
|-0.05
|-2.78
|20.05
|0
Compucom Software Ltd
28.17
|-0.53
|-1.85
|222.90
|99.69
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
6.67
|-0.07
|-1.04
|17.62
|0
Aptech Ltd
183.47
|-0.86
|-0.47
|1064.12
|51.57
Educomp Solutions Ltd
1.99
|-0.11
|-5.24
|24.37
|0
Everonn Education Ltd
12.4
|-0.35
|-2.75
|29.82
|0
Zee Learn Ltd
7.97
|-0.18
|-2.21
|260.67
|5.11
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd
420.75
|0.80
|0.19
|617.57
|62.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.