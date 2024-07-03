Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorComputer Education
Open₹415.5
Prev. Close₹420.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹66.1
Day's High₹415.5
Day's Low₹398.1
52 Week's High₹449.7
52 Week's Low₹240
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)588.07
P/E62.8
EPS6.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.68
10
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
59.31
0.4
4.88
Net Worth
73.99
10.4
5.88
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
170.49
94.85
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
170.49
94.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.13
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Vinsys IT Services India Ltd
Summary
Vinsys IT Services India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company with the name Vinsys IT Services India Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on January 11, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vinsys IT Services India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Established in 2008, Vinsys IT Services India Limited is a part of Vinsys Group, headquatered in Pune, Maharashtra. The Group comprise of 8 business entities, having footprints in India, USA and Middle Eastern countries. Presently, the Company is operating into the IT business including Training and Certifications, Digital Learning, Project Management, and Technology Training. It specialize in corporate training and consulting across a broad range of domains.In addition to certifications and training offerings, Company provide a comprehensive end to end solution by delivering robust and advanced digital learning solutions. Their OTS library of over 100,000 titles is compatible with all LMS and LXP platforms. Their advanced IT development services offer a seamless project execution process and a successful IT strategy. Their software service offerings include ERP solutions, DevOps practices, architectural consulting, integration, and middleware services. It help organizations in reducing geographical diversity through t
The Vinsys IT Services India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹400.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is ₹588.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is 62.8 and 8.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinsys IT Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is ₹240 and ₹449.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.56%, 6 Month at 12.85%, 3 Month at 12.88% and 1 Month at 24.65%.
