Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Share Price

400.65
(-4.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open415.5
  • Day's High415.5
  • 52 Wk High449.7
  • Prev. Close420.75
  • Day's Low398.1
  • 52 Wk Low 240
  • Turnover (lac)66.1
  • P/E62.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)588.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

415.5

Prev. Close

420.75

Turnover(Lac.)

66.1

Day's High

415.5

Day's Low

398.1

52 Week's High

449.7

52 Week's Low

240

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

588.07

P/E

62.8

EPS

6.7

Divi. Yield

0

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.02%

Foreign: 10.01%

Indian: 58.11%

Non-Promoter- 7.31%

Institutions: 7.31%

Non-Institutions: 24.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.68

10

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

59.31

0.4

4.88

Net Worth

73.99

10.4

5.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

170.49

94.85

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

170.49

94.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.13

1.47

View Annually Results

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vinsys IT Services India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinsys IT Services India Ltd

Summary

Vinsys IT Services India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company with the name Vinsys IT Services India Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on January 11, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vinsys IT Services India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Established in 2008, Vinsys IT Services India Limited is a part of Vinsys Group, headquatered in Pune, Maharashtra. The Group comprise of 8 business entities, having footprints in India, USA and Middle Eastern countries. Presently, the Company is operating into the IT business including Training and Certifications, Digital Learning, Project Management, and Technology Training. It specialize in corporate training and consulting across a broad range of domains.In addition to certifications and training offerings, Company provide a comprehensive end to end solution by delivering robust and advanced digital learning solutions. Their OTS library of over 100,000 titles is compatible with all LMS and LXP platforms. Their advanced IT development services offer a seamless project execution process and a successful IT strategy. Their software service offerings include ERP solutions, DevOps practices, architectural consulting, integration, and middleware services. It help organizations in reducing geographical diversity through t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vinsys IT Services India Ltd share price today?

The Vinsys IT Services India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹400.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is ₹588.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is 62.8 and 8.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinsys IT Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is ₹240 and ₹449.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd?

Vinsys IT Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 53.56%, 6 Month at 12.85%, 3 Month at 12.88% and 1 Month at 24.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinsys IT Services India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.13 %
Institutions - 7.32 %
Public - 24.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinsys IT Services India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

