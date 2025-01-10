|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Intimation of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company:-1. To consider amendments in Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (scheme). 2. To consider grant of Employee Stock Options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 to Employees of Group Company including Subsidiary Company or its Associate Company, in India or Outside India, or of a Holding Company of the Company as applicable and as decided by the Company.3. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Vinsys It Services India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vinsys It Services India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Vinsys It Services India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Vinsys It Services India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024. Vinsys It Services India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
