Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
163.15
|57.84
|2,218.29
|8.25
|0.46
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
174.76
|48.69
|1,005.43
|0.41
|2.6
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
8.36
|5.22
|273.1
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
26.1
|90.59
|207.86
|0.78
|1.52
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.19
|0
|16.19
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
