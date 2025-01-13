Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.68
10
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
59.31
0.4
4.88
Net Worth
73.99
10.4
5.88
Minority Interest
Debt
14.96
22.96
20.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.1
0.02
Total Liabilities
88.95
33.46
26.37
Fixed Assets
21.86
17.34
4.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.39
7.35
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.38
0.26
0.27
Networking Capital
49.2
8.16
21.36
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.18
11.29
7.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.53
8.05
19.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.8
-0.93
-2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.71
-10.25
-3.43
Cash
4.11
0.34
0.08
Total Assets
88.94
33.45
26.37
No Record Found
