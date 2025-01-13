iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Balance Sheet

415
(-1.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:23:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.68

10

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

59.31

0.4

4.88

Net Worth

73.99

10.4

5.88

Minority Interest

Debt

14.96

22.96

20.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.1

0.02

Total Liabilities

88.95

33.46

26.37

Fixed Assets

21.86

17.34

4.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.39

7.35

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.38

0.26

0.27

Networking Capital

49.2

8.16

21.36

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.18

11.29

7.64

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

33.53

8.05

19.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.8

-0.93

-2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.71

-10.25

-3.43

Cash

4.11

0.34

0.08

Total Assets

88.94

33.45

26.37

