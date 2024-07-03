Vinsys IT Services India Ltd Summary

Vinsys IT Services India Limited was originally incorporated as Private Company with the name Vinsys IT Services India Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on January 11, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Vinsys IT Services India Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra.Established in 2008, Vinsys IT Services India Limited is a part of Vinsys Group, headquatered in Pune, Maharashtra. The Group comprise of 8 business entities, having footprints in India, USA and Middle Eastern countries. Presently, the Company is operating into the IT business including Training and Certifications, Digital Learning, Project Management, and Technology Training. It specialize in corporate training and consulting across a broad range of domains.In addition to certifications and training offerings, Company provide a comprehensive end to end solution by delivering robust and advanced digital learning solutions. Their OTS library of over 100,000 titles is compatible with all LMS and LXP platforms. Their advanced IT development services offer a seamless project execution process and a successful IT strategy. Their software service offerings include ERP solutions, DevOps practices, architectural consulting, integration, and middleware services. It help organizations in reducing geographical diversity through the foreign language translation services.As of now, the Company cater to professionals across all industries and domains and offer assistance to organizations in formulating their learning and development strategies. The organization stands as a pioneer in the realm of training and development. To support training efforts, it has established multiple infra-ready labs with a capacity of 2,400 delegates, to provide hands-on learning experiences to participants across the world. The Company catered corporate clients across continents which, includes IBM, Atos, Infosys, HSBC, EY, Siemens, Dubai Airports, Dubai Custom & Synechron. The Company acquired 100% stake into Vinsys Information Technology Consultants L.L.C at Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2022.The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 3894000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.