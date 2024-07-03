iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Educomp Solutions Ltd Share Price

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:35:23 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.89
  • Day's High1.89
  • 52 Wk High4.6
  • Prev. Close1.99
  • Day's Low1.89
  • 52 Wk Low 1.96
  • Turnover (lac)1.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-254.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Educomp Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

1.89

Prev. Close

1.99

Turnover(Lac.)

1.18

Day's High

1.89

Day's Low

1.89

52 Week's High

4.6

52 Week's Low

1.96

Book Value

-254.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Educomp Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Feb, 2024

arrow

26 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Educomp Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Educomp Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 55.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Educomp Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

76.94

76.94

76.94

76.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,103.97

-3,023.73

-2,980.18

-2,978.89

Net Worth

-3,027.03

-2,946.79

-2,903.24

-2,901.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

177.47

186.33

198.17

282.29

yoy growth (%)

-4.75

-5.97

-29.79

-61.49

Raw materials

-41.92

-37.51

-23.36

-117.65

As % of sales

23.62

20.13

11.79

41.67

Employee costs

-111.69

-118.51

-128.85

-142.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-323.77

-310.55

-298.1

-261.4

Depreciation

-27.21

-32.6

-47.83

-54.08

Tax paid

0

19.09

0

19.69

Working capital

-323.11

-394.69

-520.86

481.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.75

-5.97

-29.79

-61.49

Op profit growth

-6.84

64.69

-47.37

-282.46

EBIT growth

29.81

-21.26

-44.37

-234.61

Net profit growth

56.24

-73.88

273.26

666.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

292.42

494.71

518.2

634.82

1,210.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

292.42

494.71

518.2

634.82

1,210.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

85

128.07

75.99

89.87

115.5

View Annually Results

Educomp Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Educomp Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shantanu Prakash

Company Secretary

Yogesh Saluja

Whole-time Director

Vinod Kumar Dandona

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Educomp Solutions Ltd

Summary

Educomp Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 7, 1994. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions in the education technology domain through licensing of digital content, solutions for bridging the digital divide (a government initiative to enhance computer literacy), professional development and retail & consulting initiatives. The Companys business can be categorized into four strategic business units namely School Learning Solutions (comprising of Smart Class & Edureach (ICT) business), K-12 Schools (comprising preschools & high schools), Higher Learning Solutions (comprising of vocational, higher education and professional development) and Online, Supplemental & Global business (comprising of internet based educational services and coaching) spreading education ecosystem. The Company is listed on the BSE and the NSE Stock Exchanges.Till 1999, the company was engaged in the business of setting up and maintaining of computer labs in private schools under BOOT model and in government schools under subcontract awarded by Government of India Undertakings.The company has globally diversified education solutions in India. It offer education products and solutions for K-12 in the country, coupled with a large footprint in preschool, vocational and higher education. It operate schools under The Millennium School brand name; design training institutes under Raffles Millennium International brand name; and ETEN, a tele-education network. In addition, it operate a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Educomp Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Educomp Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd is ₹23.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Educomp Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Educomp Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Educomp Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Educomp Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Educomp Solutions Ltd is ₹1.96 and ₹4.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Educomp Solutions Ltd?

Educomp Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.59%, 3 Years at -29.99%, 1 Year at -45.48%, 6 Month at -20.72%, 3 Month at -11.95% and 1 Month at -1.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Educomp Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Educomp Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.78 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 55.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Educomp Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.