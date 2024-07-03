Summary

Educomp Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 7, 1994. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions in the education technology domain through licensing of digital content, solutions for bridging the digital divide (a government initiative to enhance computer literacy), professional development and retail & consulting initiatives. The Companys business can be categorized into four strategic business units namely School Learning Solutions (comprising of Smart Class & Edureach (ICT) business), K-12 Schools (comprising preschools & high schools), Higher Learning Solutions (comprising of vocational, higher education and professional development) and Online, Supplemental & Global business (comprising of internet based educational services and coaching) spreading education ecosystem. The Company is listed on the BSE and the NSE Stock Exchanges.Till 1999, the company was engaged in the business of setting up and maintaining of computer labs in private schools under BOOT model and in government schools under subcontract awarded by Government of India Undertakings.The company has globally diversified education solutions in India. It offer education products and solutions for K-12 in the country, coupled with a large footprint in preschool, vocational and higher education. It operate schools under The Millennium School brand name; design training institutes under Raffles Millennium International brand name; and ETEN, a tele-education network. In addition, it operate a

