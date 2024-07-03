SectorComputer Education
Open₹1.89
Prev. Close₹1.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.18
Day's High₹1.89
Day's Low₹1.89
52 Week's High₹4.6
52 Week's Low₹1.96
Book Value₹-254.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
76.94
76.94
76.94
76.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,103.97
-3,023.73
-2,980.18
-2,978.89
Net Worth
-3,027.03
-2,946.79
-2,903.24
-2,901.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
177.47
186.33
198.17
282.29
yoy growth (%)
-4.75
-5.97
-29.79
-61.49
Raw materials
-41.92
-37.51
-23.36
-117.65
As % of sales
23.62
20.13
11.79
41.67
Employee costs
-111.69
-118.51
-128.85
-142.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-323.77
-310.55
-298.1
-261.4
Depreciation
-27.21
-32.6
-47.83
-54.08
Tax paid
0
19.09
0
19.69
Working capital
-323.11
-394.69
-520.86
481.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.75
-5.97
-29.79
-61.49
Op profit growth
-6.84
64.69
-47.37
-282.46
EBIT growth
29.81
-21.26
-44.37
-234.61
Net profit growth
56.24
-73.88
273.26
666.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
292.42
494.71
518.2
634.82
1,210.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
292.42
494.71
518.2
634.82
1,210.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
85
128.07
75.99
89.87
115.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shantanu Prakash
Company Secretary
Yogesh Saluja
Whole-time Director
Vinod Kumar Dandona
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Educomp Solutions Ltd
Summary
Educomp Solutions Ltd was incorporated on September 7, 1994. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions in the education technology domain through licensing of digital content, solutions for bridging the digital divide (a government initiative to enhance computer literacy), professional development and retail & consulting initiatives. The Companys business can be categorized into four strategic business units namely School Learning Solutions (comprising of Smart Class & Edureach (ICT) business), K-12 Schools (comprising preschools & high schools), Higher Learning Solutions (comprising of vocational, higher education and professional development) and Online, Supplemental & Global business (comprising of internet based educational services and coaching) spreading education ecosystem. The Company is listed on the BSE and the NSE Stock Exchanges.Till 1999, the company was engaged in the business of setting up and maintaining of computer labs in private schools under BOOT model and in government schools under subcontract awarded by Government of India Undertakings.The company has globally diversified education solutions in India. It offer education products and solutions for K-12 in the country, coupled with a large footprint in preschool, vocational and higher education. It operate schools under The Millennium School brand name; design training institutes under Raffles Millennium International brand name; and ETEN, a tele-education network. In addition, it operate a
Read More
The Educomp Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Educomp Solutions Ltd is ₹23.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Educomp Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Educomp Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Educomp Solutions Ltd is ₹1.96 and ₹4.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Educomp Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.59%, 3 Years at -29.99%, 1 Year at -45.48%, 6 Month at -20.72%, 3 Month at -11.95% and 1 Month at -1.97%.
