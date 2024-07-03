iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Educomp Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014

Gross Sales

223.91

270.8

243.99

274.21

243.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

223.91

270.8

243.99

274.21

243.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

89.58

38.48

51.56

24.44

31.4

Total Income

313.49

309.29

295.55

298.65

274.45

Total Expenditure

472.05

319.89

820.76

1,011.29

451.92

PBIDT

-158.56

-10.61

-525.21

-712.64

-177.47

Interest

211.96

188.99

183.79

183.25

105.84

PBDT

-370.52

-199.6

-709.01

-895.89

-283.32

Depreciation

29.01

40.39

44.37

50.55

54.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.58

-16.59

-4.29

3.17

-37.71

Deferred Tax

0.05

0

5.34

-5.34

-23.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-402.17

-223.41

-754.42

-944.27

-277.38

Minority Interest After NP

10.24

-10.24

-23.79

-33.74

-23.59

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-411.71

-213.87

-731.1

-911.06

-254.12

Extra-ordinary Items

-38.76

-42.39

-546.75

-715.88

-159.67

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-372.95

-171.48

-184.35

-195.18

-94.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-17.46

0

-74.4

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.49

24.49

24.49

24.49

24.49

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

6,76,28,923

6,76,28,923

6,76,28,923

6,76,02,823

Public Shareholding (%)

0

55.22

55.22

55.22

55.21

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

4,75,53,645

4,75,53,645

4,75,53,645

2,89,90,855

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

86.72

86.72

86.72

52.87

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

38.83

38.83

38.83

23.68

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

72,84,600

72,84,600

72,84,600

2,58,47,390

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

13.28

13.28

13.28

47.13

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

5.95

5.95

5.95

21.11

PBIDTM(%)

-70.81

-3.91

-215.25

-259.88

-73.01

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-179.61

-82.5

-309.2

-344.36

-114.12

Educomp Sol.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Educomp Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.