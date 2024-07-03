Educomp Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
223.91
270.8
243.99
274.21
243.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
223.91
270.8
243.99
274.21
243.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
89.58
38.48
51.56
24.44
31.4
Total Income
313.49
309.29
295.55
298.65
274.45
Total Expenditure
472.05
319.89
820.76
1,011.29
451.92
PBIDT
-158.56
-10.61
-525.21
-712.64
-177.47
Interest
211.96
188.99
183.79
183.25
105.84
PBDT
-370.52
-199.6
-709.01
-895.89
-283.32
Depreciation
29.01
40.39
44.37
50.55
54.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.58
-16.59
-4.29
3.17
-37.71
Deferred Tax
0.05
0
5.34
-5.34
-23.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-402.17
-223.41
-754.42
-944.27
-277.38
Minority Interest After NP
10.24
-10.24
-23.79
-33.74
-23.59
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-411.71
-213.87
-731.1
-911.06
-254.12
Extra-ordinary Items
-38.76
-42.39
-546.75
-715.88
-159.67
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-372.95
-171.48
-184.35
-195.18
-94.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-17.46
0
-74.4
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.49
24.49
24.49
24.49
24.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
6,76,28,923
6,76,28,923
6,76,28,923
6,76,02,823
Public Shareholding (%)
0
55.22
55.22
55.22
55.21
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
4,75,53,645
4,75,53,645
4,75,53,645
2,89,90,855
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
86.72
86.72
86.72
52.87
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
38.83
38.83
38.83
23.68
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
72,84,600
72,84,600
72,84,600
2,58,47,390
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
13.28
13.28
13.28
47.13
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
5.95
5.95
5.95
21.11
PBIDTM(%)
-70.81
-3.91
-215.25
-259.88
-73.01
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-179.61
-82.5
-309.2
-344.36
-114.12
