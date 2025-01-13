Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.6
-18.37
-47.57
-18.79
Op profit growth
-45.19
60.73
-120.01
-63.29
EBIT growth
-75.3
38.65
-133.59
-56.9
Net profit growth
-72.76
355.19
171.57
-198
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.35
-9.41
-4.78
12.52
EBIT margin
-3.34
-13.06
-7.69
12
Net profit margin
-89.54
-316.89
-56.82
-10.96
RoCE
-0.4
-1.31
-0.91
2.98
RoNW
-20.43
-29.29
-3.67
-1.28
RoA
-2.71
-7.97
-1.68
-0.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-51.08
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.14
0.42
Cash EPS
-42.87
-141.83
-38.31
-20.8
Book value per share
42.19
47.17
181.73
219.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.23
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.27
-0.08
-0.65
-3.01
P/B
0.28
0.26
0.13
0.28
EV/EBIDTA
60.38
140.87
57.49
10.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-0.46
-4.38
Tax payout
-3.57
-0.25
-25.16
-10.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,026.58
1,349.51
1,070.95
386.6
Inventory days
47.23
38.71
37.1
22.86
Creditor days
-70.71
-85.41
-115.76
-94.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.04
0.18
0.19
-0.58
Net debt / equity
6.86
6.36
1.39
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
-132.55
-75.35
-102.49
12.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-9.21
-6.2
-19.23
-31.94
Employee costs
-44.39
-48.22
-42.81
-29.26
Other costs
-51.74
-54.98
-42.74
-26.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.