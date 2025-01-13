iifl-logo-icon 1
Educomp Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

1.81
(-4.23%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.6

-18.37

-47.57

-18.79

Op profit growth

-45.19

60.73

-120.01

-63.29

EBIT growth

-75.3

38.65

-133.59

-56.9

Net profit growth

-72.76

355.19

171.57

-198

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.35

-9.41

-4.78

12.52

EBIT margin

-3.34

-13.06

-7.69

12

Net profit margin

-89.54

-316.89

-56.82

-10.96

RoCE

-0.4

-1.31

-0.91

2.98

RoNW

-20.43

-29.29

-3.67

-1.28

RoA

-2.71

-7.97

-1.68

-0.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-51.08

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.14

0.42

Cash EPS

-42.87

-141.83

-38.31

-20.8

Book value per share

42.19

47.17

181.73

219.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.23

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.27

-0.08

-0.65

-3.01

P/B

0.28

0.26

0.13

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

60.38

140.87

57.49

10.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-0.46

-4.38

Tax payout

-3.57

-0.25

-25.16

-10.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,026.58

1,349.51

1,070.95

386.6

Inventory days

47.23

38.71

37.1

22.86

Creditor days

-70.71

-85.41

-115.76

-94.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.04

0.18

0.19

-0.58

Net debt / equity

6.86

6.36

1.39

0.72

Net debt / op. profit

-132.55

-75.35

-102.49

12.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-9.21

-6.2

-19.23

-31.94

Employee costs

-44.39

-48.22

-42.81

-29.26

Other costs

-51.74

-54.98

-42.74

-26.25

