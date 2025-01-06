Educomp Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-323.77
-310.55
-298.1
-261.4
Depreciation
-27.21
-32.6
-47.83
-54.08
Tax paid
0
19.09
0
19.69
Working capital
-323.11
-394.69
-520.86
481.35
Other operating items
Operating
-674.1
-718.75
-866.79
185.56
Capital expenditure
13.91
-311.44
30.52
26.4
Free cash flow
-660.19
-1,030.19
-836.27
211.96
Equity raised
308.11
903.72
3,282.23
3,966.34
Investing
-207.25
24.75
0
9.43
Financing
80.06
198.54
724.08
1,145.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-479.25
96.81
3,170.04
5,333.15
