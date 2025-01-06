iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Educomp Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Educomp Solutions Ltd

Educomp Sol. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-323.77

-310.55

-298.1

-261.4

Depreciation

-27.21

-32.6

-47.83

-54.08

Tax paid

0

19.09

0

19.69

Working capital

-323.11

-394.69

-520.86

481.35

Other operating items

Operating

-674.1

-718.75

-866.79

185.56

Capital expenditure

13.91

-311.44

30.52

26.4

Free cash flow

-660.19

-1,030.19

-836.27

211.96

Equity raised

308.11

903.72

3,282.23

3,966.34

Investing

-207.25

24.75

0

9.43

Financing

80.06

198.54

724.08

1,145.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-479.25

96.81

3,170.04

5,333.15

Educomp Sol. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Educomp Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.