|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
177.47
186.33
198.17
282.29
yoy growth (%)
-4.75
-5.97
-29.79
-61.49
Raw materials
-41.92
-37.51
-23.36
-117.65
As % of sales
23.62
20.13
11.79
41.67
Employee costs
-111.69
-118.51
-128.85
-142.41
As % of sales
62.93
63.59
65.02
50.44
Other costs
-107.85
-120.48
-100.7
-126.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.77
64.65
50.81
44.72
Operating profit
-83.99
-90.17
-54.75
-104.04
OPM
-47.32
-48.39
-27.62
-36.85
Depreciation
-27.21
-32.6
-47.83
-54.08
Interest expense
-253.69
-256.57
-229.54
-138.16
Other income
41.14
68.79
34.02
34.88
Profit before tax
-323.77
-310.55
-298.1
-261.4
Taxes
0
19.09
0
19.69
Tax rate
0
-6.14
0
-7.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-323.77
-291.46
-298.1
-241.7
Exceptional items
-151.78
-12.91
-867.33
-70.52
Net profit
-475.55
-304.37
-1,165.43
-312.23
yoy growth (%)
56.24
-73.88
273.26
666.77
NPM
-267.95
-163.34
-588.08
-110.6
