Educomp Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

177.47

186.33

198.17

282.29

yoy growth (%)

-4.75

-5.97

-29.79

-61.49

Raw materials

-41.92

-37.51

-23.36

-117.65

As % of sales

23.62

20.13

11.79

41.67

Employee costs

-111.69

-118.51

-128.85

-142.41

As % of sales

62.93

63.59

65.02

50.44

Other costs

-107.85

-120.48

-100.7

-126.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.77

64.65

50.81

44.72

Operating profit

-83.99

-90.17

-54.75

-104.04

OPM

-47.32

-48.39

-27.62

-36.85

Depreciation

-27.21

-32.6

-47.83

-54.08

Interest expense

-253.69

-256.57

-229.54

-138.16

Other income

41.14

68.79

34.02

34.88

Profit before tax

-323.77

-310.55

-298.1

-261.4

Taxes

0

19.09

0

19.69

Tax rate

0

-6.14

0

-7.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-323.77

-291.46

-298.1

-241.7

Exceptional items

-151.78

-12.91

-867.33

-70.52

Net profit

-475.55

-304.37

-1,165.43

-312.23

yoy growth (%)

56.24

-73.88

273.26

666.77

NPM

-267.95

-163.34

-588.08

-110.6

