Educomp Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

76.94

76.94

76.94

76.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,103.97

-3,023.73

-2,980.18

-2,978.89

Net Worth

-3,027.03

-2,946.79

-2,903.24

-2,901.95

Minority Interest

Debt

2,640.58

2,583.73

2,556.49

2,570.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-386.44

-363.06

-346.75

-331.04

Fixed Assets

5.13

5.34

5.54

6.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

81.32

81.32

81.32

81.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-489.35

-469.56

-456.88

-435.89

Inventories

10.21

10.22

10.41

10.41

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

118.63

118.92

123.45

146.29

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.83

11.85

13.85

16.3

Sundry Creditors

-147.5

-139.56

-135.21

-137.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-479.52

-470.99

-469.38

-471.43

Cash

16.46

19.84

23.26

17.12

Total Assets

-386.44

-363.06

-346.76

-331.02

