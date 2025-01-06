Educomp Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
76.94
76.94
76.94
76.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,103.97
-3,023.73
-2,980.18
-2,978.89
Net Worth
-3,027.03
-2,946.79
-2,903.24
-2,901.95
Minority Interest
Debt
2,640.58
2,583.73
2,556.49
2,570.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-386.44
-363.06
-346.75
-331.04
Fixed Assets
5.13
5.34
5.54
6.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.32
81.32
81.32
81.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-489.35
-469.56
-456.88
-435.89
Inventories
10.21
10.22
10.41
10.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
118.63
118.92
123.45
146.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.83
11.85
13.85
16.3
Sundry Creditors
-147.5
-139.56
-135.21
-137.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-479.52
-470.99
-469.38
-471.43
Cash
16.46
19.84
23.26
17.12
Total Assets
-386.44
-363.06
-346.76
-331.02
