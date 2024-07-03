iifl-logo-icon 1
Educomp Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.89
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

386.9

398.78

547.1

874.52

977.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

386.9

398.78

547.1

874.52

977.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.15

54.55

67.18

111.38

23.56

Total Income

465.05

453.33

614.28

985.9

1,001.22

Total Expenditure

449.06

1,640.4

523.03

718.57

704.9

PBIDT

15.99

-1,187.07

91.26

267.33

296.32

Interest

280.5

277.86

219

158.58

102.29

PBDT

-264.51

-1,464.93

-127.75

108.75

194.03

Depreciation

59.08

71.5

81.62

93.09

79.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-15.26

4.59

3.65

9.88

42.29

Deferred Tax

0

-5.16

-16.9

-10.89

-7.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-308.33

-1,535.87

-196.11

16.67

79.44

Minority Interest After NP

-12.98

-47.51

-3.52

1.36

3.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-296.38

-1,489.16

-192.66

15.1

74

Extra-ordinary Items

-55.45

-1,215.77

-10.78

-0.72

1.67

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-240.93

-273.39

-181.87

15.82

72.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-24.2

-121.61

-15.73

1.37

7.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

24.49

24.49

24.48

23.88

19.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

6,76,28,923

6,76,02,824

6,75,69,248

4,84,73,984

Public Shareholding (%)

0

55.22

55.2

56.58

50.47

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

4,75,53,645

2,89,90,856

1,64,57,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

86.72

52.86

31.72

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

38.83

23.68

13.77

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

72,84,600

2,58,47,390

3,54,01,304

4,75,53,644

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

13.28

47.13

68.26

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

5.95

21.11

29.63

49.52

PBIDTM(%)

4.13

-297.67

16.68

30.56

30.31

PBDTM(%)

-68.36

-367.35

-23.34

12.43

19.84

PATM(%)

-79.69

-385.14

-35.84

1.9

8.12

