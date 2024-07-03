Educomp Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
386.9
398.78
547.1
874.52
977.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
386.9
398.78
547.1
874.52
977.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.15
54.55
67.18
111.38
23.56
Total Income
465.05
453.33
614.28
985.9
1,001.22
Total Expenditure
449.06
1,640.4
523.03
718.57
704.9
PBIDT
15.99
-1,187.07
91.26
267.33
296.32
Interest
280.5
277.86
219
158.58
102.29
PBDT
-264.51
-1,464.93
-127.75
108.75
194.03
Depreciation
59.08
71.5
81.62
93.09
79.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-15.26
4.59
3.65
9.88
42.29
Deferred Tax
0
-5.16
-16.9
-10.89
-7.17
Reported Profit After Tax
-308.33
-1,535.87
-196.11
16.67
79.44
Minority Interest After NP
-12.98
-47.51
-3.52
1.36
3.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-296.38
-1,489.16
-192.66
15.1
74
Extra-ordinary Items
-55.45
-1,215.77
-10.78
-0.72
1.67
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-240.93
-273.39
-181.87
15.82
72.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-24.2
-121.61
-15.73
1.37
7.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
24.49
24.49
24.48
23.88
19.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
6,76,28,923
6,76,02,824
6,75,69,248
4,84,73,984
Public Shareholding (%)
0
55.22
55.2
56.58
50.47
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
4,75,53,645
2,89,90,856
1,64,57,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
86.72
52.86
31.72
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
38.83
23.68
13.77
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
72,84,600
2,58,47,390
3,54,01,304
4,75,53,644
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
13.28
47.13
68.26
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
5.95
21.11
29.63
49.52
PBIDTM(%)
4.13
-297.67
16.68
30.56
30.31
PBDTM(%)
-68.36
-367.35
-23.34
12.43
19.84
PATM(%)
-79.69
-385.14
-35.84
1.9
8.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.