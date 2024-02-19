|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|15 Mar 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|AGM 15/03/2024 Intimation regarding 29th AGM of the company to be held on (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024) Proceedings of the AGM held on 15th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024) The Voting results along with the scrutinizer report is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)
