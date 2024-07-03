iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Ltd Share Price

185
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open193
  • Day's High195.89
  • 52 Wk High233.8
  • Prev. Close192.7
  • Day's Low182.3
  • 52 Wk Low 90.55
  • Turnover (lac)2,470.33
  • P/E68.06
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value74.72
  • EPS2.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,506.93
  • Div. Yield0.39
NIIT Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

193

Prev. Close

192.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2,470.33

Day's High

195.89

Day's Low

182.3

52 Week's High

233.8

52 Week's Low

90.55

Book Value

74.72

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,506.93

P/E

68.06

EPS

2.83

Divi. Yield

0.39

NIIT Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

NIIT Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NIIT Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 37.24%

Non-Promoter- 25.10%

Institutions: 25.10%

Non-Institutions: 37.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NIIT Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.78

50.05

53.2

43.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

971.52

939.74

1,308.89

1,521.6

Net Worth

1,028.3

989.79

1,362.09

1,565.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

445.19

368.08

400.85

361.86

yoy growth (%)

20.94

-8.17

10.77

-0.4

Raw materials

-0.37

-1.52

-4.52

-5.03

As % of sales

0.08

0.41

1.12

1.39

Employee costs

-242.81

-188.63

-179.2

-155.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

143.61

106.59

141.56

18.22

Depreciation

-21.13

-26.7

-34.99

-23.82

Tax paid

4.93

-11.18

-144

-0.52

Working capital

-166.46

-3.85

349.43

41.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.94

-8.17

10.77

-0.4

Op profit growth

-48.28

-41.82

295.1

-1,122.27

EBIT growth

31.61

-29.08

310.58

132.66

Net profit growth

165.46

-96.08

26,480.49

-245.87

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

303.47

341.25

250.62

949.49

889.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

303.47

341.25

250.62

949.49

889.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.77

38.12

238.59

88.74

1,408.48

NIIT Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NIIT Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajendra S Pawar

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vijay K Thadani

Joint Managing Director

P Rajendran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Avani Davda

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Udai Singh Pawar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ravindra Garikipati

Non Executive Director

SAPNESH KUMAR LALLA

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sonu Bhasin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NIIT Ltd

Summary

NIIT Limited, the global IT Learning Solutions Corporation, is known for its pioneering work in the field of IT education and training. The brainchild of two, young Indian entrepreneurs pioneered and nurtured the concept of high quality IT education in India. Set up in 2nd December of the year 1981 under the name of Pace Education Private Limited. NIIT has trained one out of every three software professionals in the country and become a beacon in the global IT revolution. From introducing computers to the people of India, to providing advanced IT skills to students and professionals, NIIT has evolved into a training powerhouse. NIITs vast education delivery network spread over 34 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australia/Oceania, blends classroom and on-line learning. The first Computer Education Centre was set up in the year 1982 at Mumbai and later in the same year another centre was opened in Delhi. The Company status was revised as public limited in 27th October of the year 1988, subsequently, in 16th November of the year 1990 the name of the Company was changed to NIIT Limited. In the year 1992, NIIT had successfully introduced two new facilities in the form of Computerdromes and the Carry Home PC. The Company received the international quality certification, ISO 9001 in the year 1993, for its Instructional Software Exports Division (ISX) from Bureau Veritas Quality International, UK. In the same year of 1993, NIIT had set up state-of-the
Company FAQs

What is the NIIT Ltd share price today?

The NIIT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185 today.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIIT Ltd is ₹2506.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NIIT Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NIIT Ltd is 68.06 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NIIT Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIIT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIIT Ltd is ₹90.55 and ₹233.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NIIT Ltd?

NIIT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.30%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 65.55%, 6 Month at 73.06%, 3 Month at 17.09% and 1 Month at -13.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NIIT Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NIIT Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.26 %
Institutions - 25.10 %
Public - 37.64 %

