Summary

NIIT Limited, the global IT Learning Solutions Corporation, is known for its pioneering work in the field of IT education and training. The brainchild of two, young Indian entrepreneurs pioneered and nurtured the concept of high quality IT education in India. Set up in 2nd December of the year 1981 under the name of Pace Education Private Limited. NIIT has trained one out of every three software professionals in the country and become a beacon in the global IT revolution. From introducing computers to the people of India, to providing advanced IT skills to students and professionals, NIIT has evolved into a training powerhouse. NIITs vast education delivery network spread over 34 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australia/Oceania, blends classroom and on-line learning. The first Computer Education Centre was set up in the year 1982 at Mumbai and later in the same year another centre was opened in Delhi. The Company status was revised as public limited in 27th October of the year 1988, subsequently, in 16th November of the year 1990 the name of the Company was changed to NIIT Limited. In the year 1992, NIIT had successfully introduced two new facilities in the form of Computerdromes and the Carry Home PC. The Company received the international quality certification, ISO 9001 in the year 1993, for its Instructional Software Exports Division (ISX) from Bureau Veritas Quality International, UK. In the same year of 1993, NIIT had set up state-of-the

