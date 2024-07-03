SectorComputer Education
Open₹193
Prev. Close₹192.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,470.33
Day's High₹195.89
Day's Low₹182.3
52 Week's High₹233.8
52 Week's Low₹90.55
Book Value₹74.72
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,506.93
P/E68.06
EPS2.83
Divi. Yield0.39
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.78
50.05
53.2
43.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
971.52
939.74
1,308.89
1,521.6
Net Worth
1,028.3
989.79
1,362.09
1,565.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
445.19
368.08
400.85
361.86
yoy growth (%)
20.94
-8.17
10.77
-0.4
Raw materials
-0.37
-1.52
-4.52
-5.03
As % of sales
0.08
0.41
1.12
1.39
Employee costs
-242.81
-188.63
-179.2
-155.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
143.61
106.59
141.56
18.22
Depreciation
-21.13
-26.7
-34.99
-23.82
Tax paid
4.93
-11.18
-144
-0.52
Working capital
-166.46
-3.85
349.43
41.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.94
-8.17
10.77
-0.4
Op profit growth
-48.28
-41.82
295.1
-1,122.27
EBIT growth
31.61
-29.08
310.58
132.66
Net profit growth
165.46
-96.08
26,480.49
-245.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
303.47
341.25
250.62
949.49
889.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
303.47
341.25
250.62
949.49
889.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.77
38.12
238.59
88.74
1,408.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajendra S Pawar
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vijay K Thadani
Joint Managing Director
P Rajendran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Bansal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Avani Davda
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Udai Singh Pawar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ravindra Garikipati
Non Executive Director
SAPNESH KUMAR LALLA
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srikanth Ramakrishna Velamakanni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjiv Kumar Chaudhary
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sonu Bhasin
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NIIT Ltd
Summary
NIIT Limited, the global IT Learning Solutions Corporation, is known for its pioneering work in the field of IT education and training. The brainchild of two, young Indian entrepreneurs pioneered and nurtured the concept of high quality IT education in India. Set up in 2nd December of the year 1981 under the name of Pace Education Private Limited. NIIT has trained one out of every three software professionals in the country and become a beacon in the global IT revolution. From introducing computers to the people of India, to providing advanced IT skills to students and professionals, NIIT has evolved into a training powerhouse. NIITs vast education delivery network spread over 34 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Australia/Oceania, blends classroom and on-line learning. The first Computer Education Centre was set up in the year 1982 at Mumbai and later in the same year another centre was opened in Delhi. The Company status was revised as public limited in 27th October of the year 1988, subsequently, in 16th November of the year 1990 the name of the Company was changed to NIIT Limited. In the year 1992, NIIT had successfully introduced two new facilities in the form of Computerdromes and the Carry Home PC. The Company received the international quality certification, ISO 9001 in the year 1993, for its Instructional Software Exports Division (ISX) from Bureau Veritas Quality International, UK. In the same year of 1993, NIIT had set up state-of-the
Read More
The NIIT Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹185 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIIT Ltd is ₹2506.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NIIT Ltd is 68.06 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIIT Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIIT Ltd is ₹90.55 and ₹233.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NIIT Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.30%, 3 Years at 20.64%, 1 Year at 65.55%, 6 Month at 73.06%, 3 Month at 17.09% and 1 Month at -13.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.