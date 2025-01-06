iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

183.8
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR NIIT Ltd

NIIT FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

143.61

106.59

141.56

18.22

Depreciation

-21.13

-26.7

-34.99

-23.82

Tax paid

4.93

-11.18

-144

-0.52

Working capital

-166.46

-3.85

349.43

41.88

Other operating items

Operating

-39.05

64.84

311.98

35.76

Capital expenditure

10.11

-33.83

99.77

16.44

Free cash flow

-28.94

31.01

411.75

52.2

Equity raised

2,727.99

2,987.66

890.39

1,501.6

Investing

-56.68

47.71

221.86

-35.87

Financing

11.84

41.32

-48.06

-7.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,654.2

3,107.71

1,475.95

1,510.39

