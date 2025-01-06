NIIT Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
143.61
106.59
141.56
18.22
Depreciation
-21.13
-26.7
-34.99
-23.82
Tax paid
4.93
-11.18
-144
-0.52
Working capital
-166.46
-3.85
349.43
41.88
Other operating items
Operating
-39.05
64.84
311.98
35.76
Capital expenditure
10.11
-33.83
99.77
16.44
Free cash flow
-28.94
31.01
411.75
52.2
Equity raised
2,727.99
2,987.66
890.39
1,501.6
Investing
-56.68
47.71
221.86
-35.87
Financing
11.84
41.32
-48.06
-7.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,654.2
3,107.71
1,475.95
1,510.39
