NIIT Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
229.13
281.2
998.78
673.98
678.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
229.13
281.2
998.78
673.98
678.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.9
25.41
38.35
79.33
1,393.63
Total Income
276.02
306.62
1,037.13
753.32
2,071.64
Total Expenditure
229.05
277.11
778.99
584.92
622.82
PBIDT
46.97
29.51
258.14
168.4
1,448.82
Interest
0.91
0.89
1.6
5.15
13.91
PBDT
46.06
28.61
256.54
163.25
1,434.91
Depreciation
13.36
12.32
41.97
43.21
41.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.65
6.64
49.99
23.33
152.53
Deferred Tax
-0.06
-8.15
3.14
0.01
-85.82
Reported Profit After Tax
28.11
17.81
161.44
96.71
1,326.59
Minority Interest After NP
0.91
5.26
2.62
0.2
-0.27
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.19
12.55
158.82
96.51
1,326.86
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.58
-2.96
-5.76
-0.91
1,160.98
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.77
15.51
164.58
97.42
165.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.02
0.93
11.8
6.81
79.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
0
0
Equity
27
26.91
26.73
28.36
28.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.49
10.49
25.84
24.98
213.68
PBDTM(%)
20.1
10.17
25.68
24.22
211.63
PATM(%)
12.26
6.33
16.16
14.34
195.65
No Record Found
