|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.53
7.92
4.54
0.63
Op profit growth
84
98.34
19.68
17.98
EBIT growth
51.41
38.8
34.94
300.22
Net profit growth
58.15
-89.22
2,025.11
52.61
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.52
16.78
9.13
7.98
EBIT margin
21.09
19.99
15.54
12.04
Net profit margin
16.42
14.9
149.28
7.34
RoCE
17.67
11.19
9.87
10.04
RoNW
3.58
2.26
29.58
2.22
RoA
3.44
2.08
23.69
1.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.17
10.09
93.78
3.82
Dividend per share
3
2.5
10
0
Cash EPS
12.58
5.86
89.58
1.34
Book value per share
113.19
115.24
107.46
43.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.23
3.1
0.19
5.93
P/CEPS
11.23
5.33
0.2
16.88
P/B
1.24
0.27
0.17
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
22.73
6.04
5.38
12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.94
-18.11
-45.68
-24.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.28
53.84
62.1
71.62
Inventory days
0.5
0.43
0.68
0.99
Creditor days
-36.51
-42.71
-51.34
-56.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-140.35
-32.09
-8.31
-5.28
Net debt / equity
-0.27
-0.26
-0.06
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-1.38
-2.73
-1.15
0.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.95
-1.13
-1.49
-3.05
Employee costs
-50.15
-56.48
-52.78
-44.65
Other costs
-27.37
-25.58
-36.58
-44.31
