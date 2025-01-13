NIIT Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.78
50.05
53.2
43.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
971.52
939.74
1,308.89
1,521.6
Net Worth
1,028.3
989.79
1,362.09
1,565.16
Minority Interest
Debt
5
7.08
8.76
17.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.34
9.3
20.37
17.49
Total Liabilities
1,042.64
1,006.17
1,391.22
1,599.87
Fixed Assets
179.76
160.93
169.45
169.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
736.1
712.33
940.45
997.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.39
22.77
44.88
28.13
Networking Capital
66.23
105.1
136.57
104.73
Inventories
0.01
0
0
0.03
Inventory Days
0
0.02
Sundry Debtors
22.15
14.25
88.99
72.86
Debtor Days
72.96
72.24
Other Current Assets
112.53
161.69
204.83
167.99
Sundry Creditors
-24.16
-22.05
-60.15
-52.33
Creditor Days
49.31
51.89
Other Current Liabilities
-44.3
-48.79
-97.1
-83.82
Cash
38.17
5.05
99.87
299.95
Total Assets
1,042.65
1,006.18
1,391.22
1,599.88
