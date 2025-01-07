Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
445.19
368.08
400.85
361.86
yoy growth (%)
20.94
-8.17
10.77
-0.4
Raw materials
-0.37
-1.52
-4.52
-5.03
As % of sales
0.08
0.41
1.12
1.39
Employee costs
-242.81
-188.63
-179.2
-155.09
As % of sales
54.54
51.24
44.7
42.86
Other costs
-189.62
-153.97
-175.97
-191.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.59
41.83
43.89
52.86
Operating profit
12.38
23.94
41.15
10.41
OPM
2.78
6.5
10.26
2.87
Depreciation
-21.13
-26.7
-34.99
-23.82
Interest expense
-0.93
-3.22
-13.3
-19.48
Other income
153.3
112.58
148.7
51.12
Profit before tax
143.61
106.59
141.56
18.22
Taxes
4.93
-11.18
-144
-0.52
Tax rate
3.43
-10.49
-101.72
-2.88
Minorities and other
-3.89
-3.1
-9.4
0
Adj. profit
144.65
92.3
-11.85
17.7
Exceptional items
-2.33
-38.69
1,380.21
-12.55
Net profit
142.31
53.61
1,368.36
5.14
yoy growth (%)
165.46
-96.08
26,480.49
-245.87
NPM
31.96
14.56
341.35
1.42
