NIIT Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

191.5
(4.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

445.19

368.08

400.85

361.86

yoy growth (%)

20.94

-8.17

10.77

-0.4

Raw materials

-0.37

-1.52

-4.52

-5.03

As % of sales

0.08

0.41

1.12

1.39

Employee costs

-242.81

-188.63

-179.2

-155.09

As % of sales

54.54

51.24

44.7

42.86

Other costs

-189.62

-153.97

-175.97

-191.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.59

41.83

43.89

52.86

Operating profit

12.38

23.94

41.15

10.41

OPM

2.78

6.5

10.26

2.87

Depreciation

-21.13

-26.7

-34.99

-23.82

Interest expense

-0.93

-3.22

-13.3

-19.48

Other income

153.3

112.58

148.7

51.12

Profit before tax

143.61

106.59

141.56

18.22

Taxes

4.93

-11.18

-144

-0.52

Tax rate

3.43

-10.49

-101.72

-2.88

Minorities and other

-3.89

-3.1

-9.4

0

Adj. profit

144.65

92.3

-11.85

17.7

Exceptional items

-2.33

-38.69

1,380.21

-12.55

Net profit

142.31

53.61

1,368.36

5.14

yoy growth (%)

165.46

-96.08

26,480.49

-245.87

NPM

31.96

14.56

341.35

1.42

