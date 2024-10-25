iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Ltd Board Meeting

164.8
(2.62%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:59 AM

NIIT CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Financial year ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. 2. to consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on February 2 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 both Consolidated and Standalone. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

NIIT: Related News

