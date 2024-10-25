Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

NIIT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Financial year ended March 31 2024 and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 both Consolidated and Standalone. 2. to consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. The Board recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.75/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024