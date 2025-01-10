To the Members of NIIT Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of NIIT Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition and recoverability of trade receivables and unbilled revenue (refer to the summary of material accounting policies in point 2(c), (g) (iii) and (i) and the disclosure in note 8(ii), 8(iii) and 17 of the standalone financial statements) The Company derives significant portion of its revenue from training delivery under time and material contracts. The Company recognizes revenue from services over a period of time. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because revenue is one of the Companys key performance indicators and there is an inherent risk around the accuracy of revenue which is dependent upon confirmation of training delivery from customer. Our audit procedures included the following: We have performed a walkthrough and obtained an understanding of the process and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls associated with the revenue recognition and accounts receivable process. We made enquiries of management and analysed contracts on sample basis to evaluate revenue recognition in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contract. We have: Further, the Company has significant amount of trade receivables and unbilled revenue of Rs. 280.32 Million (net of provisions) in the balance sheet. The Company has determined the allowance for expected credit losses based on historical loss experience adjusted to reflect current and estimated future economic conditions. We focused on this risk as the balances are material and there are significant judgements involved in assessing the recoverability of trade receivables and unbilled revenue for calculating expected credit losses. • Assessed the Companys accounting policies relating to revenue recognition; • Checked the revenue recognition from training and material contracts by reading the supporting documents including inspection of contracts/ statement of work/ purchase orders from customers and documents evidencing satisfaction of performance obligation, on a test check basis; • Checked, pre and post-year end, sample of revenue recognized, with supporting documents; • Circulated the confirmations for outstanding trade receivables on sample basis on year-end, and performed alternate procedures for confirmations not received; • Tested the ageing of trade receivables for a sample of invoices; • Checked the subsequent collection made from trade receivables and subsequent billing for unbilled revenue and inquired of management for the reasons of any long outstanding amounts and correspondences with customers; • Checked the calculation of expected credit loss model, based upon the past trend and forward-looking scenarios and ensured that recognition of the calculation of expected credit loss in accordance with the provision of Ind AS 109; • Tested the journal entries impacting revenue, using data extracted from the accounting system, made in the preparation of the Standalone financial statements; and • Checked the adequacy of disclosure given in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the Accounting Standards; Impairment of Investments (refer to the summary of material accounting policies in point 2(g) and the disclosure in note 8(i) of the standalone financial statements) The Company has a net investment of Rs. 1,843.83 Million in subsidiaries. Our audit procedures included the following: Annually, the management assess the existence of impairment indicators of each investment in subsidiaries and in case where impairment indicators exist, such investments are subjected to an impairment test. • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the recoverable amount; For the purpose of impairment testing, value in use is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows which is highly sensitive to changes in some of the key inputs used for forecasting the future cash flows. Further, the determination of the recoverable amount of the unquoted investments involve exercise of significant judgment by management due to inherent complexities in the assumptions supporting the recoverable amount. • Obtained financial statements of subsidiaries from the management where impairment indicators exist; Accordingly, determination of recoverable amounts of investments in subsidiaries was considered to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Verified the supporting information used in determining cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates; Annually, the management assess the impairment of internally generated intangible assets for each cash generating unit (CGU) for an impairment test. • Assessed historical accuracy of managements budgets and forecasts by comparing them to actual performance; As at the reporting date, the Company has internally generated intangible assets for each CGU (including intangible assets under development) for which management has evaluated future economic benefits in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) 36, "Impairment of Assets". • Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used; In consideration of the judgements required in particular with reference to the forecast of CGU cash flows and the assumptions used in estimating the value-in-use of these intangible assets. Based on the managements assessment, we have identified this matter to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Discussed changes in assumptions as compared to previous year / actual performance with management in order to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the models; and • Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures given in the standalone financial statements for compliance with applicable disclosure requirements. Impairment of intangible assets (refer to the summary of material accounting policies in point 2(m) and (n) and the disclosure in note 5 of the standalone financial statements) Annually, the management assess the impairment of internally generated intangible assets for each cash generating unit (CGU) for an impairment test. Our audit procedures included the following: As at the reporting date, the Company has internally generated intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) for which management has evaluated future economic benefits in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-AS) 36, "Impairment of Assets". • Assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the value-in-use; In consideration of the Significant judgements is required applied by the management in particularly for with reference to the forecast of CGU cash flows and the assumptions used in estimating the value-in-use of each cash generating unit (CGU) these intangible assets. • Inspected and assessed managements most recent forecasts and the underlying assumptions/ calculations having considered information on capacity and expected growth rates from recent industry sources; Based on the managements assessment, we have identified this matter to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Assessed historical accuracy of managements budgets and forecasts by comparing them to actual performance; • We assessed the key information used in determining the valuation including the weighted average cost of capital, cash flow forecasts and the implicit growth. • Assessed potential changes in key drivers with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were appropriate. • Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used; • Obtained managements most recent financial results forecasts and liquidity analysis underlying their impairment assessment and tested the integrity of the forecasts, including the mathematical accuracy; and • Checked the disclosure given in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the Accounting Standards. Recoverability of deferred tax assets (refer to the summary of significant accounting policies in point 2(e) and the disclosure in note 9(i) of the standalone financial statements) The Company has recognized deferred tax assets of Rs. 130.45 Million on timing differences. There is inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future taxable profits, which determines the extent to which deferred tax assets are recognized. Our audit procedures included the following: The analysis of the recoverability of such deferred involves judgement regarding the future profitability and the likelihood of the realization of these assets, in particular whether there will be taxable profits in future periods that support the recognition of these assets. • Checked managements calculation of the deferred tax assets and the key assumptions used; There is an inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future taxable profits, which determines the extent to which deferred tax assets are recognized. We have identified this matter to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. • Evaluated the design and implementation of key controls relating to calculation of deferred tax asset; • Checked the basis for estimating projected future taxable profits and evaluated the assumptions used by the management in these profits forecasts; • Tested the tax adjustments, with the support from tax specialists, which are taken into account to estimate the taxable income, applicable tax legislation and the decisions concerning the possibilities of using applicable benefits; • Performed sensitivity analysis on projections used for determining future taxable income to understand and challenge the key assumptions used by the management; • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax calculation; and • Checked the disclosure given in the standalone financial statements for compliance with the Accounting Standards.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except as stated in Note 40 (xii) to the standalone financial statements

(a) w.r.t. one software relating to other books of account for which the backup in electronic mode has not been maintained on servers physically located in India ; and

(b) for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule

11(g);

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 40(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 40(ix) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

As stated in Note 33 (ii) to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software and certain related software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software except that, as mentioned in note 40 (xi) to the financial statement:

a) audit trail feature is not enabled w.r.t. accounting software at application level for direct changes to data when using certain privileged/ administrative access rights.

b) Audit trail for accounting and certain related software was not enabled at the database level to log any direct changes to the database.

During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with respect of the accounting software.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH UNDER HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS"

OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: NIIT Limited ("The Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification. There was no inventory lying with third parties.

(b) As disclosed in note 40 (x) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The Company, during the year has made investment in subsidiary, the terms and conditions of which are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. There are no loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable. Investments in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable have been complied with by the Company.

v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to educational services, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to duty of excise and service tax are not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, income-tax, sales-tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST) ,duty of custom have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in mn) Period Forum where the dispute is pending Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 1.83 2018-19 & 2019-20 Appellate Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 9.41 AY 1999 -00 to 2005 - 06 High Court/ Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15.87 AY 2010 - 11 CIT (A) (Company appeal) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11.37 AY 2011 - 12 CIT (A) (Company appeal) Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty 4.80 2012 - 13 and 2013 - 14 Director of revenue intelligence

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year. In the immediately preceding financial year, the Company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 166.10 Mn.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 (xiii) to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE - 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF NIIT LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of NIIT Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.