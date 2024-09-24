|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|AGM 24/09/2024 Please find Scrutinizers Report and voting results for 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 24, 2024. Please find submission of proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
