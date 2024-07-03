iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Share Price

440.05
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:45 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open461
  • Day's High461
  • 52 Wk High576.9
  • Prev. Close454.25
  • Day's Low433.65
  • 52 Wk Low 385
  • Turnover (lac)225.96
  • P/E40.46
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value48.73
  • EPS11.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,983.97
  • Div. Yield1.14
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

461

Prev. Close

454.25

Turnover(Lac.)

225.96

Day's High

461

Day's Low

433.65

52 Week's High

576.9

52 Week's Low

385

Book Value

48.73

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,983.97

P/E

40.46

EPS

11.32

Divi. Yield

1.14

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.75

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

23 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 34.50%

Non-Promoter- 36.39%

Institutions: 36.39%

Non-Institutions: 29.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.08

26.91

115.56

129.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

555.02

464.79

260.92

-127.07

Net Worth

582.1

491.7

376.48

2.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,553.51

1,361.79

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,553.51

1,361.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

31.95

15.08

View Annually Results

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vijay K Thadani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Bansal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajendra S Pawar

Executive Director & CEO

SAPNESH KUMAR LALLA

Independent Director

Sangita Singh

Independent Director

Ravinder Singh

Independent Director

Ravindra Garikipati

Non Executive Director

Leher Vijay Thadani

Independent Director

Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

Summary

NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Formerly known as Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited), set up in 2001 was involved in the research and development activities for discovering the extent to which poor children in rural and slum areas in India can access and learn from web based curriculum using a purpose built Internet Kiosk. The demerger has led to the establishment of two separate companiesNIIT Ltd. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the CLG Business Undertaking of NIIT Limited got transferred to the Company. In terms of the transfer, the Company helps leading companies across 30 countries transform their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value of learning. Trusted by the worlds leading companies, NIIT MTS provides high impact managed learning solutions that weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce.The Company has comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and L&D consulting services. Apart from these, it offers specialized solutions including immersive learning, customer education, talent pipeline as a service, DE&I training, digital transformation and IT training as well as leadership and professional development programs. During 2021-22, the name of the Company was changed from Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited to NIIT Learning Systems Limite
Company FAQs

What is the NIIT Learning Systems Ltd share price today?

The NIIT Learning Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹440.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is ₹5983.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is 40.46 and 9.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIIT Learning Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is ₹385 and ₹576.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd?

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.23%, 6 Month at -1.91%, 3 Month at -8.14% and 1 Month at -5.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.52 %
Institutions - 36.40 %
Public - 29.08 %

