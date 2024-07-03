Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹461
Prev. Close₹454.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹225.96
Day's High₹461
Day's Low₹433.65
52 Week's High₹576.9
52 Week's Low₹385
Book Value₹48.73
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,983.97
P/E40.46
EPS11.32
Divi. Yield1.14
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.08
26.91
115.56
129.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
555.02
464.79
260.92
-127.07
Net Worth
582.1
491.7
376.48
2.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,553.51
1,361.79
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,553.51
1,361.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
31.95
15.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vijay K Thadani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Bansal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajendra S Pawar
Executive Director & CEO
SAPNESH KUMAR LALLA
Independent Director
Sangita Singh
Independent Director
Ravinder Singh
Independent Director
Ravindra Garikipati
Non Executive Director
Leher Vijay Thadani
Independent Director
Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
Summary
NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Formerly known as Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited), set up in 2001 was involved in the research and development activities for discovering the extent to which poor children in rural and slum areas in India can access and learn from web based curriculum using a purpose built Internet Kiosk. The demerger has led to the establishment of two separate companiesNIIT Ltd. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the CLG Business Undertaking of NIIT Limited got transferred to the Company. In terms of the transfer, the Company helps leading companies across 30 countries transform their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value of learning. Trusted by the worlds leading companies, NIIT MTS provides high impact managed learning solutions that weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce.The Company has comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and L&D consulting services. Apart from these, it offers specialized solutions including immersive learning, customer education, talent pipeline as a service, DE&I training, digital transformation and IT training as well as leadership and professional development programs. During 2021-22, the name of the Company was changed from Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited to NIIT Learning Systems Limite
Read More
The NIIT Learning Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹440.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is ₹5983.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is 40.46 and 9.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NIIT Learning Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd is ₹385 and ₹576.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 3.23%, 6 Month at -1.91%, 3 Month at -8.14% and 1 Month at -5.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.