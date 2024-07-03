NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
397.45
407.23
397.91
391.32
381.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
397.45
407.23
397.91
391.32
381.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.63
9.35
9.94
7.22
7.41
Total Income
410.08
416.58
407.85
398.55
389.34
Total Expenditure
313.15
314.12
301.05
301.21
296.34
PBIDT
96.93
102.45
106.8
97.34
93
Interest
7.12
7.21
10.24
5.52
8.66
PBDT
89.81
95.24
96.56
91.82
84.33
Depreciation
15.26
14
12.68
14.26
16.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.06
17.87
31.41
16.57
18.64
Deferred Tax
-1.55
3.36
-1.97
4.23
1.84
Reported Profit After Tax
57.04
60.02
54.44
56.75
46.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
57.04
60.02
54.44
56.75
46.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.4
-2.15
0
0
-3
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.44
62.17
54.44
56.75
49.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.2
4.43
4.02
4.21
3.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
125
Equity
27.17
27.13
27.08
27.01
26.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.38
25.15
26.84
24.87
24.35
PBDTM(%)
22.59
23.38
24.26
23.46
22.07
PATM(%)
14.35
14.73
13.68
14.5
12.27
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.