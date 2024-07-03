NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1,155.6
976.1
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,155.6
976.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
22.01
11.58
Total Income
1,177.6
987.68
Total Expenditure
895.42
786.61
PBIDT
282.19
201.07
Interest
22.46
4.89
PBDT
259.73
196.18
Depreciation
46.5
32.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
46.19
23.19
Deferred Tax
8.23
2.14
Reported Profit After Tax
158.81
138.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
158.81
138.3
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.86
-13.17
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
162.67
151.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.79
10.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
27.01
26.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.41
20.59
PBDTM(%)
22.47
20.09
PATM(%)
13.74
14.16
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
