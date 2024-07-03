iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

454.9
(0.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1,155.6

976.1

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,155.6

976.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

22.01

11.58

Total Income

1,177.6

987.68

Total Expenditure

895.42

786.61

PBIDT

282.19

201.07

Interest

22.46

4.89

PBDT

259.73

196.18

Depreciation

46.5

32.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

46.19

23.19

Deferred Tax

8.23

2.14

Reported Profit After Tax

158.81

138.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

158.81

138.3

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.86

-13.17

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

162.67

151.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.79

10.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

27.01

26.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.41

20.59

PBDTM(%)

22.47

20.09

PATM(%)

13.74

14.16

NIIT Learning: Related NEWS

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

23 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.

Read More

