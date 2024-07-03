iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Annually Results

450
(-0.94%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,553.51

1,361.79

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,553.51

1,361.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

31.95

15.08

Total Income

1,585.45

1,376.87

Total Expenditure

1,196.47

1,086.9

PBIDT

388.99

289.97

Interest

32.7

14.35

PBDT

356.29

275.62

Depreciation

59.18

47.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

77.6

40.07

Deferred Tax

6.26

-3.8

Reported Profit After Tax

213.24

192.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

213.24

192.22

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.72

-15.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

216.96

207.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.82

14.31

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

262.5

0

Equity

27.08

26.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.03

21.29

PBDTM(%)

22.93

20.23

PATM(%)

13.72

14.11

