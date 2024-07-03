NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,553.51
1,361.79
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,553.51
1,361.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
31.95
15.08
Total Income
1,585.45
1,376.87
Total Expenditure
1,196.47
1,086.9
PBIDT
388.99
289.97
Interest
32.7
14.35
PBDT
356.29
275.62
Depreciation
59.18
47.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
77.6
40.07
Deferred Tax
6.26
-3.8
Reported Profit After Tax
213.24
192.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
213.24
192.22
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.72
-15.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
216.96
207.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.82
14.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
262.5
0
Equity
27.08
26.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.03
21.29
PBDTM(%)
22.93
20.23
PATM(%)
13.72
14.11
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
