Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
Indian
34.47%
34.5%
34.55%
34.62%
34.71%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
39.16%
36.39%
35.59%
36%
34.13%
Non-Institutions
26.35%
29.08%
29.83%
29.36%
31.13%
Total Non-Promoter
65.51%
65.48%
65.43%
65.36%
65.27%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.