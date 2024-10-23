iifl-logo-icon 1
NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

450.05
(-0.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

Indian

34.47%

34.5%

34.55%

34.62%

34.71%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

39.16%

36.39%

35.59%

36%

34.13%

Non-Institutions

26.35%

29.08%

29.83%

29.36%

31.13%

Total Non-Promoter

65.51%

65.48%

65.43%

65.36%

65.27%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 34.47%

Non-Promoter- 39.16%

Institutions: 39.16%

Non-Institutions: 26.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

NIIT Learning: Related NEWS

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

23 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.

Read More

