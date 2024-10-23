NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.08
26.91
115.56
129.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
555.02
464.79
260.92
-127.07
Net Worth
582.1
491.7
376.48
2.76
Minority Interest
Debt
29.32
0.4
0.86
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.01
1.17
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
616.43
493.27
377.35
2.78
Fixed Assets
103.74
46.35
16.14
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
419.6
376.68
193.48
4.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.09
19.16
11.8
0
Networking Capital
66.25
50.91
77.23
-4.3
Inventories
0.08
0.13
0.54
1.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
85.15
104.83
70.81
5.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
91.39
56.21
110.64
3.29
Sundry Creditors
-47.47
-49.54
-46.07
-10.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-62.9
-60.72
-58.69
-4.37
Cash
9.73
0.18
78.7
2.35
Total Assets
616.41
493.28
377.35
2.79
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
