NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

443.65
(-1.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:29:53 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.08

26.91

115.56

129.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

555.02

464.79

260.92

-127.07

Net Worth

582.1

491.7

376.48

2.76

Minority Interest

Debt

29.32

0.4

0.86

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.01

1.17

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

616.43

493.27

377.35

2.78

Fixed Assets

103.74

46.35

16.14

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

419.6

376.68

193.48

4.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

17.09

19.16

11.8

0

Networking Capital

66.25

50.91

77.23

-4.3

Inventories

0.08

0.13

0.54

1.72

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

85.15

104.83

70.81

5.92

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

91.39

56.21

110.64

3.29

Sundry Creditors

-47.47

-49.54

-46.07

-10.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-62.9

-60.72

-58.69

-4.37

Cash

9.73

0.18

78.7

2.35

Total Assets

616.41

493.28

377.35

2.79

NIIT Learning : related Articles

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 net profit zooms ~22% y-o-y

23 Oct 2024|03:05 PM

In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.

Read More

