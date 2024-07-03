NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
804.68
789.24
764.27
748.98
612.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
804.68
789.24
764.27
748.98
612.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.98
17.16
14.79
6.95
8.14
Total Income
826.66
806.4
779.06
755.93
620.94
Total Expenditure
627.27
602.26
594.21
594.08
492.82
PBIDT
199.38
204.14
184.85
161.85
128.12
Interest
14.33
15.76
16.94
14.06
0.29
PBDT
185.05
188.38
167.91
147.79
127.83
Depreciation
29.26
26.94
32.24
26.37
20.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
40.71
47.99
29.62
25.69
14.38
Deferred Tax
-1.98
2.26
4
-4.22
0.42
Reported Profit After Tax
117.06
111.19
102.05
99.95
92.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
117.06
111.19
102.05
99.95
92.26
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.53
0
-3.9
-13.7
-4.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
121.59
111.19
105.95
113.65
96.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.63
8.21
7.58
7.43
6.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
125
0
0
Equity
27.17
27.08
26.92
26.91
26.89
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.77
25.86
24.18
21.6
20.9
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.54
14.08
13.35
13.34
15.05
In Q2FY25, company continued to produce y-o-y growth and profitability, acquiring two notable clients and maintaining a 100% renewal rate.Read More
