Dear NLSL Shareowner,

Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 22nd Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights

The highlights of your Companys financial results for the financial year (FY) April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, (FY24) are as follows: (All Amounts in Rs. Million, unless otherwise stated)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone INCOME FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 Revenue from operations 15,535 13,618 4,002 4,038 Other Income 319 151 964 574 Total Income 15,855 13,769 4,966 4,612 Total Expenses 12,832 11,298 3,711 3,594 Profit before exceptional items and tax 3,023 2,471 1,255 1,018 Exceptional items (52) (186) (14) (36) Profit before Tax 2,971 2,285 1,241 982 Tax Expenses 839 363 220 (10) Profit for the year 2,132 1,922 1021 993 Earnings per equity share Basic EPS (Rs.) 15.82 14.31 7.57 7.39 Diluted EPS (Rs.) 15.22 13.97 7.29 7.22

Your Companys consolidated revenue from operations for FY24 is Rs. 15,535 million as against Rs. 13,618 million in the previous financial year and the profit after tax is Rs. 2,132 million as against Rs. 1,922 million in the previous financial year.

Your Companys standalone revenue from operations for FY24 is Rs. 4,002 million as against Rs. 4,038 million in the previous financial year, and the profit after tax is Rs. 1,021 million as against profit of Rs. 993 million in the previous financial year.

Business Operations

During the year, the Corporate Learning Business Undertaking has been transferred from NIIT Limited to NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NLSL) through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme). The deemed date of this transfer, as per the Scheme, is from the Appointed Date i.e., April 1, 2022. As a result, the financials statements of the Company include impact of this transfer in both FY23 and FY24. Revenue of the Company grew 14% YoY in FY24. The growth was 10% YoY in constant currency. Excluding full year revenue from St. Charles Consulting Group (StC), which the Company acquired on November 4, 2022, the organic revenues grew 4% YoY. The StC business is now fully integrated and operating synergistically with the outsourcing business.

The prevailing economic uncertainty during the year led to slowdown in private investments and decision making. This has caused contraction in consumption of training in the near term, as companies pushed out discretionary spending. The uncertainty was caused by high interest rates, geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as technological disruptions including impact of GenAI. The Company achieved growth due to strong addition of new logos as well as expansion of wallet share in existing accounts. During the year, the business added 11 new customers. The Company also maintained 100% renewal record in contracts that came up for renewal. NLSL ended the year with 87 customers and Revenue Visibility of USD 335 million. EBITDA for the year was Rs. 3,762 million, up 19% YoY. EBITDA margin was 24% versus 23% last year. Margin improved 106 bps on improved business mix and higher utilization of resources, even as company continued to prioritize investments in new capabilities including Gen AI, entry into new sectors and S&M, as well as uptick in premise and travel costs. A detailed analysis of the overall performance is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, forming part of this Report.

Future Plans

Global spending on Corporate Learning & Development (L&D) is USD 370 billion per annum. Currently, less than 5% of these spends are outsourced. This creates a large, multi-year runway for growth for training outsourcing. Outsourcing has been going up driven by increasing complexity, and as organizations demand greater accountability from their L&D functions. Outsourcing to specialist firms also frees customers to focus on their core while improving both efficiency and effectiveness of learning. Expenditure on training was compressed during FY24 due to the prevailing economic uncertainty. This is expected to revert to normal over a period of time, as economic activity picks up. Also, as economies emerge from the slowdown, companies are expected to seek reduction of fixed expenses and outsource non-core functions. Training is a potential area for significantly higher penetration of outsourcing, driven by this move. Over medium to long term, NLSL expects a big shift to outsourcing and is well positioned to benefit from this trend.

Your company is currently ranked among the Top 5 global providers of Managed Training Services. The Company continues to achieve industry leading growth with strong addition of new customers and retention of existing relationships. With a strong balance sheet and availability of growth capital, your Company sees an opportunity to move up the leadership ladder. The successful completion of the planned demerger during the year provides the business with a sharper focus and energy to further accelerate its growth.

Your Company intends to capitalize on its expertise and capabilities to expedite growth. In pursuit of this goal, the Company is committed to maintaining ongoing investments in innovation to ensure customer satisfaction, in advisory services to foster thought leadership, and in Sales & Marketing to build a global platform for large-scale comprehensive deals aimed at accelerating growth. The Company is making rapid progress in leveraging GenAI across multiple aspects of its work. In projects and workstreams including GenAI, the Company is becoming significantly more ambitious in terms of learning outcomes for its customers.

The Company would continue to explore inorganic opportunities to add new capabilities and penetrate desired markets and customer segments. The Company is actively engaged in assessing potential target businesses for such opportunities.

Dividend

Your directors, on October 30, 2023, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/-) during the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The interim dividend was paid to the shareholders whose names were on the register of members as on November 10, 2023, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Further, your directors have also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.75/- per equity share (face value of Rs. 2/-) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of the AGM.

Transfer to Reserves

The Company has not transferred any sum to the general reserve for the financial year 2023-24.

Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the Company Scheme of Arrangement

Your Board of Directors had, at its meeting held on January 28, 2022, approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement between NIIT Limited ("the Transferor Company" or "NIIT") and NIIT Learning Systems Limited (formerly known as Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of NIIT ("the Transferee Company" or "NLSL") and their respective shareholders and creditors ("the Scheme") as per the provisions of Sections 230-232 and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations"), and in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL1/CIR/P/2021/000000065 dated November 23, 2021.

During the year under review, the Scheme was approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench ("NCLT"/ "Tribunal") vide its order dated May 19, 2023. The Scheme became effective on May 24, 2023 ("the Effective Date"), with effect from the Appointed Date i.e., April 1, 2022.

Upon the Scheme becoming effective:

• the paid-up equity share capital of the Transferee Company comprising of 11,55,64,072 equity shares of INR 10/- each aggregating to INR 1,15,56,40,720 (Indian Rupees One Hundred Fifteen Crores Fifty-Six Lakh Forty Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty) and securities premium amounting to INR 2,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Crores) stand reduced and cancelled pursuant to Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Act.

• the authorised share capital of the Company got reclassified/reorganized by reducing the face value of equity shares to INR 2 (Indian Rupees Two, only) divided into 60,00,00,000 equity shares of INR 2 (Indian Rupees Two, only) each aggregating to INR 1,20,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Hundred Twenty Crores).

• the CLG Business Undertaking of the Transferor Company got transferred and vested to the Transferee Company • in consideration of the transfer and vesting of the CLG Business Undertaking from the Transferor Company into the Transferee Company pursuant to Part IV of the Scheme, the Transferee Company, on June 12, 2023, has issued and allotted equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each to the equity shareholders of Transferor Company, whose name appeared in the register of members of Transferor Company as shareholder on the Record Date, in the Ratio of 1:1 [i.e. 1 (one) equity share of the Transferee Company for every 1 (one) equity share held of the Transferor Company of face value of Rs. 2/- each as on the Record Date]. These equity shares of the Transferee Company were listed on the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("Stock Exchanges") on August 8, 2023.

• Employees Stock Option Plan namely NLSL ESOP 2023-0 was framed pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. This plan provided for grant of upto 91,85,107 Companys stock options to Option Grantees of Transferor Company, who held as many unexercised NIIT stock options as on the Effective Date of the Scheme (irrespective of whether they were employees of Transferor Company or its subsidiaries or become employees of the Transferee Company or its subsidiaries pursuant to this Scheme).

After the requisite in-principal listing approval of the stock exchanges, the Company has granted 91,20,107 stock options under this Plan on September 20, 2023.

Share Capital

During the year under review, the Company has allotted:

• 13,46,14,360 equity shares of Rs.2/- pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement; and

• 824,361 equity shares on the exercise of stock options granted under the NLSL ESOP 2023-0. There was no buyback by the Company.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

Pursuant to the Composite Scheme Scheme of Arrangement, following entities became subsidiaries of the Company, being a part of CLG Business Undertaking: a) NIIT USA Inc, USA

- Stackroute Learning Inc, USA (subsidiary of entity at serial no. a)

- St. Charles Consulting Group LLC, USA (subsidiary of entity at serial no. a)

- Eagle Training Spain, S.L.U (subsidiary of entity at Serial no. a)

- NIIT Mexico, S. DE R.L. DE C.V. (subsidiary of entity at serial no. a)

- NIIT Brazil LTDA (subsidiary of entity at serial no. a) b) NIIT Limited, UK c) NIIT Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Malaysia d) NIIT (Ireland) Limited, Ireland

- NIIT Learning Solutions (Canada) Limited, Canada (subsidiary of entity at serial no. d) e) NIIT West Africa Limited, Nigeria Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of each of the Companys subsidiaries are provided in the prescribed Form AOC-1, annexed herewith as "Annexure-A" forming part of this Report.

The list of Subsidiaries of the Company, including the change (if any) during the year, is provided in Form AOC-1 and notes to financial statements of the Company.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Pursuant to Section 129 of the Act and Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company is attached herewith, as prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the audited financial statements of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the relevant documents and the audited accounts of each of its subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company, i.e., https://www.niit.com/ regulation46-of-the-lodr/. The same shall also be available for inspection by members upon request.

Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Section 152 of the Act, Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar (DIN: 00042516) and Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani (DIN: 00042527), Directors of the Company retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment as Directors of the Company. The relevant detail is provided in the Notice. The Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, have recommended their re-appointment to the members for their approval.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Board of Directors was reconstituted considering the implementation of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement:

- Mr. Ravinder Singh and Ms. Sangita Singh were appointed as Independent Directors of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, with effect from May 20, 2023, for a term of five years.

- Mr. Rajendra Singh Pawar was appointed as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director and Chairman of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from May 24, 2023.

- Mr. Vijay K Thadani, Non-executive Director was appointed as Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. May 24, 2023.

- Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla, Non-executive Director was appointed as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. May 24, 2023.

- Mr. Ravindra Babu Garikipati was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, with effect from May 24, 2023, for a term of five years.

- Ms. Leher Vijay Thadani was appointed as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation, with effect from May 24, 2023.

- Dr. Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, with effect from June 16, 2023, for a term of five years.

The Board recommended the appointment of these Directors for approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The same was approved by the shareholder with requisite majority on August 2, 2023.

The Board have diversity in terms of age, expertise, domain experience, gender, and geography. Further, Mr. Parappil Rajendran and Ms. Mita Brahma, Non-executive Directors of the Company, had resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from May 24, 2023, due to their inability to devote adequate time in view of their other pre-occupation. The Board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance by Mr. Parappil Rajendran and Ms. Mita Brahma during their tenure as Non-executive Directors of the Company.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations.

Further, in the opinion of the Board and on the basis of declaration of independence provided by the Independent Directors, they all fulfill the conditions specified in the Act and Rules made thereunder, read with the applicable regulations of Listing Regulations, for their appointment as Independent Directors of the Company and are independent of the management.

All Independent Directors have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for the inclusion of their name in the data bank of independent directors, pursuant to the provision of Rule 6 (1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Further, they have confirmed that they shall comply with other requirements, as applicable under the said rule.

Key Managerial Personnel(s) ("KMP")

As on March 31, 2024, the following officials were the KMP of the Company in terms of provisions of the Act:

- Mr. Vijay Kumar Thadani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director1

- Mr. Sapnesh Kumar Lalla, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer1, 2

- Mr. Sanjay Mal, Chief Financial Officer 2

- Mr. Deepak Bansal, Company Secretary 2

1

2

w.e.f. May 24, 2023; Non-executive Director upto May 23, 2023.pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, employment transferred as part of CLG business undertaking and appointed in the Company w.e.f. May 24, 2023.

During the year under review, following person ceased to be the KMP of the Company in terms of provisions of the Act:

- Ms. Leena Khokha as Manager (w.e.f. April 30, 2023)

- Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain as Chief Financial Officer (w.e.f. May 24, 2023)

- Mr. Siddharth Nath as Company Secretary (w.e.f. May 24, 2023)

Meetings of the Board

During the year under review, eight (8) Board meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between the two board meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations. For further details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation for itself, the Directors individually (including the Chairman of the Board), as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, and Risk Management Committee.

Inputs were received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning, such as the adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, its effectiveness, ethics and compliances, the evaluation of the Companys performance, and internal control and audits. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as the level of engagement and contribution, effective participation in Board/Committee Meetings, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders, providing expert advice to the Board, the Board Skills matrix, and contributing in deliberations while approving related party transactions.

Directors Responsibility Statement

As required under Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors of the Company hereby state and confirm that: a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures; b) the Directors have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of FY24 and of the profit & loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on the going concern basis; e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Secretarial Standards

The Directors state that the applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards, i.e., SS-1: Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors and SS-2: Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, have been followed by the Company.

Statutory Auditors

S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Gurugram (FRN 101049W/ E300004), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years, at the AGM held on July 29, 2022. The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are eligible and qualified to continue as Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Statutory Auditors Report

The notes on the Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) referred to in the Auditors Reports are self- explanatory and do not require any further comments. The Auditors Reports do not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to provision of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board had appointed PI & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to conduct secretarial audit of the Company for FY24. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY24 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B", forming part of this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark.

There was no material unlisted Indian subsidiary of the Company in terms of Listing Regulations, as on March 31, 2023. Thus provisions of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations for secretarial audit of such material subsidiary was not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Cost Accounts and Cost Auditors

The cost accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company, as required in accordance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Act.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Board appointed M/s. Ramanath Iyer and Co., Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditors of the Company, for conducting the audit of cost records of products/services of the Company for FY24. The ratification of remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is being sought from the members of the Company at the forthcoming AGM.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors

During the year under review, Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor did not report any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act. Hence, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Para B of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, is given as a separate section and forms part of this Report.

Corporate Governance Report

Your Company continues to adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is committed to the highest standard of Corporate Governance.

Your Company has complied with all the mandatory requirements relating to Corporate Governance in the Listing Regulations. The Corporate Governance Report pursuant to the requirement of Listing Regulations is given as a separate section and forms a part of this Report. The Certificate from the Secretarial Auditors confirming the compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance stipulated in Para E of Schedule V of Listing Regulations is also annexed to the said Corporate Governance Report.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Company has a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. The detail of the Committee is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report. The CSR Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://info.niit. com/hubfs/section46-of-the-lodr/code-of-conduct-policies/ CSR%20Policy.pdf During the financial year 2023-24, the Company had spent Rs. 6.60 million on CSR activity.

The Report on the CSR activities in the prescribed format, approved by the CSR Committee on May 21, 2024, is given in "Annexure C", forming part of this Report.

Related Party Transactions

The Board of Directors of the Company has on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy for identifying, reviewing, and approving transactions between the Company and the Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, the Act and the Rules thereunder. All related party transactions entered into by the Company during the year were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. There was no material related party transaction made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, or other related parties, which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All related party transactions were approved by the Audit Committee and were also placed in the Board meetings as a good corporate governance practice.

A statement of all related party transactions is presented before the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis, and prior/ omnibus approval is also obtained, specifying the nature, value and terms and conditions of the transactions.

None of the transactions with the related parties fall under the scope of Section 188(1) of the Act. The details of related party transactions pursuant to Section 134(h) of the Act read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, in the prescribed Form No. AOC 2 is given in "Annexure D", forming part of this Report.

Internal Financial Controls

A detailed note on the Internal Financial Controls system and its adequacy is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, forming part of this Report. The Company has designed and implemented a process-driven framework for internal financial controls within the meaning of explanation to section 134(5)(e) of the Act. The Board is of the opinion that the Company has sound Internal Financial controls commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations, wherein controls are in place and operating effectively.

The Companys risk management mechanism is detailed in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Statutory Committees

The details of the Committees of the Board, viz., Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Risk Management Committee constituted in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report.

Statutory Policies/Codes

The Company has, inter-alias, adopted the following policies and codes in accordance with applicable provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations:

• Policy on Determination of Material Subsidiaries

• Policy on Determination of Material/Price Sensitive Information

• Policy on Related Party Transactions

• Nomination and Remuneration Policy

• Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Trading by Designated Persons

• Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of UPSI

• Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in Case of Leak of UPSI

• Archival Policy

• Whistle Blower Policy

• Code of Conduct

• Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

• Dividend Distribution Policy

The Company has a policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace" and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, covering all the aspects as contained under "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prohibition, Prevention, and Redressal) Act, 2013." The details of the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) and status of complaints is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, forming part of this Report.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Policy on May 24, 2023, as stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 177(9) & (10) of the Act and Regulation 22 of Listing Regulations, the Company has established a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns, as stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Dividend Distribution Policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 43A of Listing Regulations, the Dividend Distribution Policy is given in "Annexure E", forming part of this Report and is also available on the website of the Company at https://info.niit. com/hubfs/section46-of-the-lodr/code-of-conduct-policies/ Dividend%20Distribution%20Policy.pdf

Business Responsibility Sustainability Report

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report on the environmental, social and governance disclosures, in the prescribed format is given as a separate section, forming part of this Annual Report.

Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Research and Development, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

a) Conservation of energy

Although the operations of the Company are not energy-intensive, the management has been highly conscious of the criticality of conservation of energy at all the operational levels and efforts are being made in this direction on a continuous basis. Adequate measures have been taken to reduce energy consumption, whenever possible, by using energy-efficient equipment. The requirement of disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy as prescribed in Section 134(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not applicable to the Company and hence not provided.

b) Technology absorption

The Company recognizes the inevitability of technological obsolescence. In efforts to stay at the forefront of innovation, your Company has formed partnerships with leading global figures in the Information Technology sector in order to harness the potential of Gen AI, with the ambition to assimilate and implement this technology where it is feasible and beneficial.

Key sectors where technology has shown a transformative effect are marketing and customer acquisition, virtual online learning delivery, and mobile application-supported learning and engagement. Technology has been used to facilitate safe remote work for employees. A productivity platform, inclusive of a common collaboration platform, has been put in place to guarantee smooth work execution and management. Extra security measures, such as a Personal Security Umbrella and multifactor authentication, have been put in place. Systems for Security Event and Incident Management monitoring have been set up to speed up the detection of threats and effective incident response.

c) Research and development

Your Company is committed to forward-thinking and deems it essential to allocate resources for research and development as a way to foresee future challenges and plan for potential barriers. It is only by persistent trailblazing and development that we can address future trials and take advantage of arising opportunities. We continually finance and encourage continuous innovation. Weve honed our capacity to create digital point solutions, which can be quickly assembled to offer substantial help to our clientele. This method has notably accelerated our delivery rate. A unique online training delivery platform with distinct learning analytics has been integrated into our digital point solutions. Despite the size and nature of your Companys operations, the expense incurred over the last fiscal year has been relatively minimal.

d) Foreign exchange earnings and outgo

(i) Activities relating to exports, initiatives taken to increase exports, development of new export markets for products and services and export plans.

The Company exports customized learning content and other services to its overseas clients to meet their varying learning needs. The Company develops content in a range of subjects for a widely varied audience. The Company will continue to strengthen its presence in the USA, Europe, Africa, China, South East Asia, etc., with a view to increase exports.

(ii) Expenditure and Earnings in Foreign Currency The details of foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows and the foreign exchange outgo in terms of actual outflows, during the year are as follows:

(Rs. million)

Particulars FY24 FY23 Foreign Exchange Earnings 3,755 3,718 Foreign Exchange Outflow 672 512

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees, or Investments

Details of Loans, Guarantees or Investments (if any) covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

Annual Return

The Annual Return as required under Section 134 (3) read with 92(3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at https://www.niit.com/regulation46-of-the-lodr/ Annual-Returns.html

General

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters, as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review (except as stated above in the report):

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

• Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees of the Company under any scheme, except the Employees Stock Options Plan referred to in this Report.

• Any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

• Managing or Whole-time Director of the Company who are in receipt of commission from the Company and receiving any remuneration or commission from any subsidiary Company.

• Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals, which impact the going concern status of the Company and its operation in future.

Public Deposits

In terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act read with the relevant rules made thereunder, your Company has not accepted any fixed deposit from the public.

Particulars of Employees

The statement containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 (as amended), is given in "Annexure F", forming part of this Report.

Human Resources

NIITians are the key resource for your Company. Your Company continued to have a favorable work environment that encourages innovation and meritocracy at all levels. A detailed note on human resources is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Report. Employee relations remained cordial at all the locations of the Company.

Employee Stock Options

The Company has granted stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan (NLSL ESOP-2023-0) pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, as explained hereinbefore. The grant-wise detail of the such granted options is partially provided in the Notes to Accounts of the Financial Statements in the Annual Report. A comprehensive note is available on the Companys website at www.niitmts. com which forms a part of this Report. The same shall also be available for inspection by members upon request. Your Company believes that equity-based compensation plans are an effective tool to align employee incentives with long term value creation. A new Employee Stock Option Plan ("ESOP") namely ‘NLSL Employees Stock Option Plan 2024 ("ESOP 2024") was created for grant of stock options to eligible employees of the Company and of its subsidiaries. ESOP 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors on January 31, 2024 and by the shareholders on May 10, 2024. No stock option was granted under this Plan as on the date of this Report.

Acknowledgement

Fiscal year 2023-24 presented significant challenges as the Company navigated the post-scheme transition period. The Board extends its sincere appreciation to customers, partners, suppliers, financial institutions, government agencies, and regulators for their unwavering support. The Board would like to express its deep appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of employees at all levels who have continuously demonstrated exceptional resilience and dedication, driving the company forward amidst a challenging business environment. Furthermore, the Board acknowledge the cooperation of governments in our operating regions and express gratitude to our shareholders for their continued trust. The Board remains steadfast in our commitment to driving long-term growth for the company.