NIIT Learning Systems Ltd Summary

NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Formerly known as Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited), set up in 2001 was involved in the research and development activities for discovering the extent to which poor children in rural and slum areas in India can access and learn from web based curriculum using a purpose built Internet Kiosk. The demerger has led to the establishment of two separate companiesNIIT Ltd. Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the CLG Business Undertaking of NIIT Limited got transferred to the Company. In terms of the transfer, the Company helps leading companies across 30 countries transform their learning ecosystems while increasing the business value of learning. Trusted by the worlds leading companies, NIIT MTS provides high impact managed learning solutions that weave together the best of learning theory, technology, operations, and services to enable a thriving workforce.The Company has comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes Custom Content and Curriculum Design, Learning Delivery, Learning Administration, Strategic Sourcing, Learning Technology, and L&D consulting services. Apart from these, it offers specialized solutions including immersive learning, customer education, talent pipeline as a service, DE&I training, digital transformation and IT training as well as leadership and professional development programs. During 2021-22, the name of the Company was changed from Mindchampion Learning Systems Limited to NIIT Learning Systems Limited w.e.f. January 18, 2022.In 2022-23, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger between NIIT Limited and the Company (NLSL) was made effective on May 24, 2023. In terms of the Scheme becoming effective, the Corporate Learning Business Undertaking (CLG) of the Company demerged from NIIT and got transferred and vested to the Company from April 01, 2022. 13,46,14,360 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each in the ratio of 1:1 were listed on BSE Ltd effective from August 8, 2023.Through the Scheme of Arrangement, NIIT USA Inc, USA, NIIT Limited, UK, NIIT Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Malaysia, NIIT (Ireland) Limited, Ireland and NIIT West Africa Limited, Nigeria became subsidiaries of the Company, as a part of CLG Business Undertaking.During the year 2023, the Company acquired 100% shares of St. Charles Consulting Group (StCG).