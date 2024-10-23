NIIT Learning Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve: - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 both Consolidated and Standalone; - Formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 (ESOS 2024/ Scheme) for the eligible employees of the Company subject to approval of shareholders. You are requested to take note of the same and inform your members accordingly. This is for your information and records. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), read with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, (SBEB Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of NIIT Learning Systems Limited (Company/NLSL) on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has inter alia considered, and approved NLSL Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP 2024 Plan) for eligible employees of the Company and its holding/subsidiary/associate, in accordance with SBEB Regulations. The ESOP 2024 implementation is subject to approval of the Members of the Company, to be sought by way of Postal Ballot mechanism. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)