CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Share Price

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Computer Education

Open

1.75

Prev. Close

1.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

1.75

Day's Low

1.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-54.02

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:22 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.04%

Non-Promoter- 10.66%

Institutions: 10.65%

Non-Institutions: 72.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

22.9

22.9

22.9

22.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-107.17

980.82

1,447.47

1,238.68

Net Worth

-84.27

1,003.72

1,470.37

1,261.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

343.75

627.53

1,122.83

878.38

yoy growth (%)

-45.22

-44.11

27.82

70.36

Raw materials

-28.74

-53

76.29

-34.97

As % of sales

8.36

8.44

6.79

3.98

Employee costs

-7.5

-18.94

-27.51

-18.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-669.37

-450.81

200.89

235.31

Depreciation

-497.23

-247.23

-107.39

-42.35

Tax paid

0

23.28

-42.28

-47.24

Working capital

-319.39

-181.33

305.95

45.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.22

-44.11

27.82

70.36

Op profit growth

-432.79

-98.24

24.96

66.27

EBIT growth

95.8

-170.41

-4.42

71.96

Net profit growth

114.02

-416.59

-15.66

52.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

1,907.48

1,637.85

1,091.22

846.97

677.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,907.48

1,637.85

1,091.22

846.97

677.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.89

25.82

15.57

8.93

2.73

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

192.7

68.062,609.928.250.3935.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

183.47

51.461,062.560.412.4657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

7.97

4.98260.670.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

28.17

97.38223.450.781.427.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.67

017.730.0100.195.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sanjeev Mansotra

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Morsawala

Director

S S Dua

Director

Harihar Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

Summary

Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE. The company is a CMMi Level3 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Company, achieving over 100% annual growth. They are offerings in the education domain include products and solutions in the areas of School Management Systems, Assessment Systems, Accountability Systems and IT Infrastructure Systems. Their education customer base is spread across the USA, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, Bahamas, Caribbean and India.In the Logistics domain, the company focused on providing RFID and GPS based tracking solutions, asset management and smartcard based solutions. In the ERP domain, they cater to Fortune 500 customers. Their offering in this space include onsite & offshore solutions, development & production support and project staffing for SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards.Core Projects and Technologies Ltd formerly known as Akhileshwar Texports Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1985. The company got their present name, Core Projects and Technologies Ltd on October 16, 2003.In April 2004, the company entered into a MoU with Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a 100% Export O
