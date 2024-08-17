Summary

Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE. The company is a CMMi Level3 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Company, achieving over 100% annual growth. They are offerings in the education domain include products and solutions in the areas of School Management Systems, Assessment Systems, Accountability Systems and IT Infrastructure Systems. Their education customer base is spread across the USA, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, Bahamas, Caribbean and India.In the Logistics domain, the company focused on providing RFID and GPS based tracking solutions, asset management and smartcard based solutions. In the ERP domain, they cater to Fortune 500 customers. Their offering in this space include onsite & offshore solutions, development & production support and project staffing for SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards.Core Projects and Technologies Ltd formerly known as Akhileshwar Texports Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1985. The company got their present name, Core Projects and Technologies Ltd on October 16, 2003.In April 2004, the company entered into a MoU with Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a 100% Export O

