SectorComputer Education
Open₹1.75
Prev. Close₹1.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹1.75
Day's Low₹1.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-54.02
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
22.9
22.9
22.9
22.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-107.17
980.82
1,447.47
1,238.68
Net Worth
-84.27
1,003.72
1,470.37
1,261.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
343.75
627.53
1,122.83
878.38
yoy growth (%)
-45.22
-44.11
27.82
70.36
Raw materials
-28.74
-53
76.29
-34.97
As % of sales
8.36
8.44
6.79
3.98
Employee costs
-7.5
-18.94
-27.51
-18.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-669.37
-450.81
200.89
235.31
Depreciation
-497.23
-247.23
-107.39
-42.35
Tax paid
0
23.28
-42.28
-47.24
Working capital
-319.39
-181.33
305.95
45.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.22
-44.11
27.82
70.36
Op profit growth
-432.79
-98.24
24.96
66.27
EBIT growth
95.8
-170.41
-4.42
71.96
Net profit growth
114.02
-416.59
-15.66
52.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
1,907.48
1,637.85
1,091.22
846.97
677.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,907.48
1,637.85
1,091.22
846.97
677.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.89
25.82
15.57
8.93
2.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NIIT Ltd
NIITLTD
192.7
|68.06
|2,609.92
|8.25
|0.39
|35.69
|76.46
Aptech Ltd
APTECHT
183.47
|51.46
|1,062.56
|0.41
|2.46
|57.48
|43.69
Zee Learn Ltd
ZEELEARN
7.97
|4.98
|260.67
|0.8
|0
|37.84
|3.67
Compucom Software Ltd
COMPUSOFT
28.17
|97.38
|223.45
|0.78
|1.42
|7.25
|17.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
UMESLTD
6.67
|0
|17.73
|0.01
|0
|0.19
|5.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sanjeev Mansotra
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Morsawala
Director
S S Dua
Director
Harihar Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CORE Education & Technologies Ltd
Summary
Core Projects and Technologies Ltd is an IT company with focus on verticals like education, logistics, BFSI, ERP and healthcare. The company is a leading provider of best of breed end-to-end Solutions in the Education Domain worldwide. In India, the company has a significant presence in Mumbai and Bangalore and Hyderabad. They also have three offices in US, three in UK and an office in UAE. The company is a CMMi Level3 and ISO 9001:2000 certified Company, achieving over 100% annual growth. They are offerings in the education domain include products and solutions in the areas of School Management Systems, Assessment Systems, Accountability Systems and IT Infrastructure Systems. Their education customer base is spread across the USA, UK, Africa, Sri Lanka, Bahamas, Caribbean and India.In the Logistics domain, the company focused on providing RFID and GPS based tracking solutions, asset management and smartcard based solutions. In the ERP domain, they cater to Fortune 500 customers. Their offering in this space include onsite & offshore solutions, development & production support and project staffing for SAP, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards.Core Projects and Technologies Ltd formerly known as Akhileshwar Texports Ltd was incorporated on April 11, 1985. The company got their present name, Core Projects and Technologies Ltd on October 16, 2003.In April 2004, the company entered into a MoU with Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. During the year 2004-05, the company set up a 100% Export O
Read More
