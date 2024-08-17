CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
953.86
1,462.98
1,155.96
793.57
607.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
953.86
1,462.98
1,155.96
793.57
607.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.2
3.02
4.46
2.11
15.71
Total Income
956.07
1,466.02
1,160.43
795.69
623.59
Total Expenditure
808.22
886.11
701.98
509.1
421.85
PBIDT
147.83
579.9
458.44
286.58
201.74
Interest
156.47
117.02
91.55
59.15
28.96
PBDT
-8.63
462.88
366.88
227.42
172.77
Depreciation
152.75
145.02
60.13
40.52
29.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-28.23
98.08
62.88
32.16
25.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-133.13
219.77
243.86
154.72
118.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-133.13
219.77
243.86
154.72
118.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-133.13
219.77
243.86
154.72
118.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.63
19.32
21.94
15.06
12.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.89
22.87
22.43
20.76
18.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,17,30,208
6,12,53,116
6,01,28,564
5,78,17,424
5,23,66,808
Public Shareholding (%)
62.65
53.54
53.61
55.7
56
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,15,71,118
2,51,82,528
1,48,50,000
1,39,00,000
70,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
73.84
47.38
28.55
30.21
17.01
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.57
22.01
13.23
13.39
7.48
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,11,82,496
2,79,51,832
3,71,51,292
3,20,91,292
3,41,41,292
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
26.14
52.61
71.44
69.77
82.98
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.77
24.44
33.13
30.9
36.5
PBIDTM(%)
15.49
39.63
39.65
36.11
33.18
PBDTM(%)
-0.9
31.63
31.73
28.65
28.42
PATM(%)
-13.95
15.02
21.09
19.49
19.46
No Record Found
