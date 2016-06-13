iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

22.9

22.9

22.9

22.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-107.17

980.82

1,447.47

1,238.68

Net Worth

-84.27

1,003.72

1,470.37

1,261.17

Minority Interest

Debt

1,697.83

1,672.68

1,378.98

1,207.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

28.18

21.8

Total Liabilities

1,613.56

2,676.4

2,877.53

2,490.06

Fixed Assets

444.25

783.08

695.67

774.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

932.25

1,337.55

1,330.83

1,158.41

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

4.9

0.6

Networking Capital

217.54

535.99

755.77

424.62

Inventories

0

28.74

81.75

5.45

Inventory Days

0

16.71

26.57

2.26

Sundry Debtors

480.11

513.6

512.59

356.09

Debtor Days

509.78

298.73

166.62

147.96

Other Current Assets

350.34

485.41

466.75

275.31

Sundry Creditors

-79.32

-101.25

-36.87

-28.88

Creditor Days

84.22

58.89

11.98

12

Other Current Liabilities

-533.59

-390.51

-268.45

-183.35

Cash

19.51

19.77

90.36

131.46

Total Assets

1,613.55

2,676.39

2,877.53

2,490.06

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CORE Education & Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.