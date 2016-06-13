CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
22.9
22.9
22.9
22.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-107.17
980.82
1,447.47
1,238.68
Net Worth
-84.27
1,003.72
1,470.37
1,261.17
Minority Interest
Debt
1,697.83
1,672.68
1,378.98
1,207.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
28.18
21.8
Total Liabilities
1,613.56
2,676.4
2,877.53
2,490.06
Fixed Assets
444.25
783.08
695.67
774.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
932.25
1,337.55
1,330.83
1,158.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
4.9
0.6
Networking Capital
217.54
535.99
755.77
424.62
Inventories
0
28.74
81.75
5.45
Inventory Days
0
16.71
26.57
2.26
Sundry Debtors
480.11
513.6
512.59
356.09
Debtor Days
509.78
298.73
166.62
147.96
Other Current Assets
350.34
485.41
466.75
275.31
Sundry Creditors
-79.32
-101.25
-36.87
-28.88
Creditor Days
84.22
58.89
11.98
12
Other Current Liabilities
-533.59
-390.51
-268.45
-183.35
Cash
19.51
19.77
90.36
131.46
Total Assets
1,613.55
2,676.39
2,877.53
2,490.06
