CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-669.37
-450.81
200.89
235.31
Depreciation
-497.23
-247.23
-107.39
-42.35
Tax paid
0
23.28
-42.28
-47.24
Working capital
-319.39
-181.33
305.95
45.67
Other operating items
Operating
-1,486
-856.09
357.16
191.39
Capital expenditure
52.25
204.14
76.06
486.47
Free cash flow
-1,433.75
-651.95
433.22
677.86
Equity raised
1,948.31
2,930.42
2,527.95
2,006.98
Investing
-405.3
6.72
172.42
218.7
Financing
1,095.19
1,685.62
1,344.45
1,270.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.75
Net in cash
1,204.45
3,970.8
4,478.04
4,180.7
