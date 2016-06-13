iifl-logo-icon 1
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-669.37

-450.81

200.89

235.31

Depreciation

-497.23

-247.23

-107.39

-42.35

Tax paid

0

23.28

-42.28

-47.24

Working capital

-319.39

-181.33

305.95

45.67

Other operating items

Operating

-1,486

-856.09

357.16

191.39

Capital expenditure

52.25

204.14

76.06

486.47

Free cash flow

-1,433.75

-651.95

433.22

677.86

Equity raised

1,948.31

2,930.42

2,527.95

2,006.98

Investing

-405.3

6.72

172.42

218.7

Financing

1,095.19

1,685.62

1,344.45

1,270.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.75

Net in cash

1,204.45

3,970.8

4,478.04

4,180.7

