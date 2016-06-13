Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-37.78
-35.21
16.46
50.09
Op profit growth
-257.1
-84.16
13.62
59.73
EBIT growth
229.37
-138.15
-4.52
70.84
Net profit growth
168.57
-282.47
-16.15
43.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-23.01
9.11
37.27
38.2
EBIT margin
-89.96
-16.99
28.85
35.19
Net profit margin
-172.67
-40
14.2
19.72
RoCE
-22.8
-5.3
15.57
22.47
RoNW
-36.42
-6.08
3.45
5.43
RoA
-10.94
-3.12
1.91
3.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
23.66
28.63
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.6
Cash EPS
-165.13
-71.77
6.74
19.92
Book value per share
-10.05
169.25
185.64
159.22
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
2.17
9.84
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.17
7.63
14.15
P/B
-0.76
0.07
0.27
1.77
EV/EBIDTA
-17.12
18.74
3
6.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
2.42
Tax payout
0
-5.01
-29.21
-24.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
398.85
260.7
123.25
122.58
Inventory days
60.92
81.22
49.07
39.81
Creditor days
-79.47
-42.63
-26.35
-45.73
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.99
0.9
-3.28
-3.88
Net debt / equity
-18.4
1.06
0.77
0.67
Net debt / op. profit
-11.97
18.28
2.31
1.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-5.54
-4.39
4.79
3.91
Employee costs
-5.1
-7.52
-5.7
-4.91
Other costs
-112.36
-78.97
-61.8
-60.79
