CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-37.78

-35.21

16.46

50.09

Op profit growth

-257.1

-84.16

13.62

59.73

EBIT growth

229.37

-138.15

-4.52

70.84

Net profit growth

168.57

-282.47

-16.15

43.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.01

9.11

37.27

38.2

EBIT margin

-89.96

-16.99

28.85

35.19

Net profit margin

-172.67

-40

14.2

19.72

RoCE

-22.8

-5.3

15.57

22.47

RoNW

-36.42

-6.08

3.45

5.43

RoA

-10.94

-3.12

1.91

3.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

23.66

28.63

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.6

Cash EPS

-165.13

-71.77

6.74

19.92

Book value per share

-10.05

169.25

185.64

159.22

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

2.17

9.84

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.17

7.63

14.15

P/B

-0.76

0.07

0.27

1.77

EV/EBIDTA

-17.12

18.74

3

6.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

2.42

Tax payout

0

-5.01

-29.21

-24.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

398.85

260.7

123.25

122.58

Inventory days

60.92

81.22

49.07

39.81

Creditor days

-79.47

-42.63

-26.35

-45.73

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.99

0.9

-3.28

-3.88

Net debt / equity

-18.4

1.06

0.77

0.67

Net debt / op. profit

-11.97

18.28

2.31

1.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.54

-4.39

4.79

3.91

Employee costs

-5.1

-7.52

-5.7

-4.91

Other costs

-112.36

-78.97

-61.8

-60.79

Loading...

