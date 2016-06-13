iifl-logo-icon 1
CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

1.75
(-2.78%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

CORE EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NIIT Ltd

NIITLTD

163.15

57.842,218.298.250.4635.6976.46

Aptech Ltd

APTECHT

174.76

48.691,005.430.412.657.4843.69

Zee Learn Ltd

ZEELEARN

8.36

5.22273.10.8037.843.67

Compucom Software Ltd

COMPUSOFT

26.1

90.59207.860.781.527.2517.56

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

UMESLTD

6.19

016.190.0100.195.19

CORE Education & Technologies Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

