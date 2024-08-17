CORE Education & Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
281.4
330.36
342.11
444.49
485.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
281.4
330.36
342.11
444.49
485.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.55
1.23
8.45
1.21
Total Income
281.81
330.92
343.34
452.94
486.64
Total Expenditure
265.62
254
288.61
296.77
299.43
PBIDT
16.19
76.91
54.73
156.17
187.21
Interest
51.6
54.81
50.06
42.5
39.7
PBDT
-35.41
22.1
4.67
113.67
147.51
Depreciation
44.17
56.32
52.26
48.71
48.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-9.05
-4.97
-14.22
13.85
30.76
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-70.53
-29.24
-33.37
51.12
68.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.32
0
0.18
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-70.53
-29.56
-33.37
50.93
68.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-70.53
-29.56
-33.37
50.93
68.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.16
-2.55
-2.91
4.49
6.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.9
22.9
22.9
22.9
22.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
7,17,30,208
6,87,57,544
6,91,28,784
6,87,57,544
6,12,53,116
Public Shareholding (%)
62.65
60.06
60.38
60.06
53.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
3,15,71,118
1,87,68,804
3,29,74,568
1,87,68,804
2,51,82,528
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
73.85
41.05
72.7
41.05
47.39
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
27.58
16.39
28.8
16.39
22.01
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,11,82,496
2,69,57,476
1,23,80,477
2,69,57,476
2,79,51,832
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
26.15
58.95
27.3
58.95
52.61
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
9.77
23.55
10.82
23.55
24.44
PBIDTM(%)
5.75
23.28
15.99
35.13
38.56
PBDTM(%)
-12.58
6.68
1.36
25.57
30.38
PATM(%)
-25.06
-8.85
-9.75
11.5
14.06
